Tragic Details About Brad Pitt's Life

In the nearly four decades since Brad Pitt started his incomparable career, the incredibly handsome and effortlessly talented actor has become a bona fide movie star of the highest degree. With two Oscars under his belt and his films earning several billion dollars over the years, Pitt has undergone a stunning transformation from a pretty-faced heartthrob to a stoically handsome and often grizzled master of his craft. The "F1" star has achieved levels of success and fame that many young stars looking for a future in show business could only ever dream of.

However, that doesn't mean the celebrated star hasn't faced some truly difficult and painful challenges – some of which have played out in private while others unfolded in the center of the media spotlight. From his own personal issues with sobriety and mental health to his long string of failed romances – including his acrimonious and messy divorce from Angelina Jolie – Pitt has been forced to face a number of daunting realities. Perhaps the most painful tragedy for Pitt came in early August 2025, with the death of his mother, Jane Pitt, at age 84.

As Pitt explained to Jason and Travis Kelce during an appearance on the "New Heights" podcast in July 2025, he looks at the obstacles life presents as opportunities for growth. "Life throws struggles your way," Pitt shared. "Sometimes everything goes quiet, it's perfection, it's sublime. Other periods, life throws these struggles at you and it's how you deal with those and how you come back from those."