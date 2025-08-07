Lauren Boebert's Latest Embarrassing Claim Is Totally False (& We Have Pics To Prove It)

President Donald Trump isn't the only politician who is disturbingly giddy after learning the truth about Sydney Sweeney. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert showed she might've been just as thrilled in her own way. On her Instagram account, Boebert paid tribute to Sweeney's American Eagle ad controversy by posting a made-up ad of her own. In a show of solidarity with the actress, Boebert published a black and white photo of herself walking towards a plane wearing a sleeveless shirt and a pair of pants. The caption read, "Lauren Boebert has good jeans," which is obviously the Colorado representative's attempt to poke fun at the controversy.

But in the process, all she might've done was poke fun at herself. Boebert's post only served as a reminder that she's not very good at picking out good jeans at all. Like many pants she's worn in the past, she's wearing something a bit old-fashioned, which the black and white colors didn't help. It makes the entire photo look like a snap that was taken in the 1970s. Aside from that, the jeans are also somewhat cheap-looking both from afar and up close. About the only good thing about Boebert's legwear is that it actually made Sweeney's American Eagle ad seem better produced by comparison. Other than that, the picture was just another example of an outdated outfit Boebert was caught wearing.