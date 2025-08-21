Modern Family's Julie Bowen Is Basically Claire Dunphy In Real Life

In "Modern Family," one of Claire Dunphy's defining characteristics is her competitive nature, and how it affects her approach to family, work, and of course motherhood. Life imitated art in October 2024, when one of Julie Bowen's sons quizzed her on Gen-Z slang on Instagram as part of a collab with IHOP, and she was evidently determined to get a perfect score. And, to the actor's immense credit, she immediately went three for three, correctly defining "no cap," "goated," and "My Roman Empire." The similarities between Bowen and her most famous character weren't lost on viewers, either, with one user hilariously commenting, "She played herself in modern family."

However, Claire would probably be disappointed to learn that Bowen immediately ruined her winning streak in the second part of the video, as she failed to correctly define "bussin'." The Emmy winnr also seemed annoyed by the term, and initially refused to believe her son had ever said it. At any rate, Bowen finished strong by correctly defining "rizz," and making it abundantly clear that she had it. When she got an overall "B" grade at the end of the video, Bowen was once again possessed by the competitive spirit of Claire Dunphy, remarking, "That's better than you get in school, my love." In the caption, she added that she felt she deserved at least an "A-" for getting four of the terms right.

It's worth noting that, although playing Claire will likely define her career for the rest of Bowen's life, the actor doesn't resent the comparisons. As she reasoned to People in 2024, "I've always thought, if Claire Dunphy is the last job I ever had, then I lived a good life."