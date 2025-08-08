Kristi Noem's Hurt Feelings Over South Park Have Her Forgetting That Trump Is The Insult King

The new season of "South Park" is as topical and ruthless as fans have come to expect, but the Director of Homeland Security isn't amused. The second episode of the controversial cartoon made a laughingstock of Kristi Noem, poking fun at her cosplay, her push to recruit more ICE agents, and her infamous puppy-shooting incident (yep, they went there). But it was the roasting of Noem's rumored plastic surgery that really got under her skin. One scene showed her character calling for her makeup team to "fix me up!" as the Botox wears off and her face creepily melts (via YouTube, warning: graphic content).

Appearing on Fox's "The Glenn Beck Program," Noem bashed the portrayal. "[I]t's just so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look," she said (via CNN). "It's only the liberals and the extremists [who] do that. If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can't. They pick something petty like that."

She might be regretting that comment now, as the internet is racing to put her straight. "South Park" did, in fact, take aim at her job, spoofing ICE as giving minimal training to new recruits and racially targeting its detainees. Many critics don't consider it "petty" that she put down her hunting dog for being untrainable. As for that "only liberals" part? Commenters online would like to remind her that her boss, President Donald Trump himself, has a long history of blasting women's looks — and the only thing liberal about him is his liberal consumption of Quarter Pounders and Diet Coke.