Kristi Noem's Face Becomes A Laughing Stock After South Park's Brutal Joke About Her Botox
The creators of "South Park" tore into Donald Trump's fragile emotions with their Season 27 premiere in July. The episode pulled no punches with its mockery of Trump and even poked fun at White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. On August 6, the season's second episode aired and put several other members of the Trump administration on blast. United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem got the brunt of the mockery this time around. And this surely isn't just going to offend her; it's probably going to upset everyone who has clearly tried the Mar-A-Lago face trend, too.
In the episode, Noem can be seen rooting on ICE agents and wearing her ICE vest and baseball cap with her long, flowing locks poking out of the bottom — just as we've seen her do IRL. As she speaks, her face begins to melt off. "Your Botox, Ms. Noem!" a voice yells from offscreen, prompting Noem to say, "Fix me up! Fix me up!" from her melting mouth, via X. A team of people quickly rushes to Noem and surrounds her with hair and makeup tools. When they exit, Noem's face is firmly in place again. She brandishes a gun, holds it up, and proudly says, "Another day doin' what's tough," as paparazzi to rush to her.
Kristi Noem and JD Vance surely hated this episode
Kristi Noem has undergone quite the MAGA makeover over the years, and at this point, she's unrecognizable in old photos. So it makes sense that the folks behind "South Park" chose to make fun of Noem for her particularly plastic-y look. But that's not all they mocked her for. They also showed Noem shooting and killing a service dog for no reason. This was a reference to one of the most controversial things she's done: bragging in her book, "No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward," that she once shot and killed her puppy because Noem deemed her "untrainable," noting that despite the puppy being "the picture of pure joy," she "hated that dog."
Evidently, Noem's "South Park" portrayal proves that, as far as the creators are concerned, the gloves are off. They also portrayed JD Vance in a less-than-flattering light, showing him as a tiny man with the classic Vance meme image as his face. In response, Vance employed the strategy he typically uses when he gets roasted online and feigned being unbothered while pretending to be in on the joke. He reposted a screen grab from the episode on X, with the caption, "Well, I've finally made it." Still, while they may be acting laidback about the roasting, they are surely perturbed, and come next episode, it will likely only get worse.