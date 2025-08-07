Kristi Noem's Face Becomes A Laughing Stock After South Park's Brutal Joke About Her Botox

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The creators of "South Park" tore into Donald Trump's fragile emotions with their Season 27 premiere in July. The episode pulled no punches with its mockery of Trump and even poked fun at White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. On August 6, the season's second episode aired and put several other members of the Trump administration on blast. United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem got the brunt of the mockery this time around. And this surely isn't just going to offend her; it's probably going to upset everyone who has clearly tried the Mar-A-Lago face trend, too.

In the episode, Noem can be seen rooting on ICE agents and wearing her ICE vest and baseball cap with her long, flowing locks poking out of the bottom — just as we've seen her do IRL. As she speaks, her face begins to melt off. "Your Botox, Ms. Noem!" a voice yells from offscreen, prompting Noem to say, "Fix me up! Fix me up!" from her melting mouth, via X. A team of people quickly rushes to Noem and surrounds her with hair and makeup tools. When they exit, Noem's face is firmly in place again. She brandishes a gun, holds it up, and proudly says, "Another day doin' what's tough," as paparazzi to rush to her.