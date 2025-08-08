Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott's Nonexistent Wedding Planning Is Giving Us Deja Vu
It really seemed like 2025 would be the year HGTV's Jonathan Scott finally tied the knot with Zooey Deschanel, but with autumn right around the corner, we're starting to have our doubts. We once made the ultimate dreamy mood board for Deschanel and Scott's wedding, but it seems like we may have done more planning for their "I do"s than they have. Deschanel said "yes" to Scott's proposal in August 2023, and while that isn't a strange amount of time to be engaged, they have been very vague when asked about their wedding plans since then. We hate to say it, but we're getting a bit of deja vu from this wedding planning sitch; it's giving serious Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle vibes. And we all know how that turned out.
Scott had been dating Deschanel for four years when he popped the question to the "New Girl" star in Scotland. Two years later, he's getting questions about their next big step, but he doesn't seem to have much in the way of answers. Scott recently told People, "We've just been having so much fun traveling with the kids and filming this show and stuff," adding, "So no, we have not actually made any plans yet." He ended with a rather odd detail, saying, "... which, it's been two years now since I proposed." Does this imply that even Scott is impatiently waiting to walk down the aisle? It's entirely possible.
We've seen this type of engagement before
Which other famous couple gave loose, nonspecific answers about how busy they were when asked what was taking them so long to say "I do?" Yep — Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle. The former MAGA couple got engaged in 2020 but didn't make it to the altar before Don Jr. ditched Guilfoyle for his alleged mistress in late 2024. By that time, the pair had a history of avoiding wedding-related questions Jonathan Scott-style. While appearing on "The View" five years prior to their split, co-host Abby Huntsman asked, "When are you guys tying the knot?" The then-couple teamed up to change the subject. "We need to get the president re-elected!" Guilfoyle said in a baffling gear-switch, per People. Don Jr. chimed in with: "We got one goal for 2020," noting, "... I like to joke on the campaign trail... my big sacrifice for America is having to travel with Kimberly." Suffice it to say, their ultimate split was not a big surprise.
Scott indicated that he and Zooey Deschanel have, at least, discussed possible wedding details. "Whatever we do, it has to be meaningful to us, and we want to gather our friends and family and have a good time," he told People. Time will tell if these meaningful nuptials ever come to fruition. That said, if Deschanel and Scott want to avoid Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's fate, keeping Bettina Anderson out of the picture is probably a good start.