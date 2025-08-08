Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott's Nonexistent Wedding Planning Is Giving Us Deja Vu

It really seemed like 2025 would be the year HGTV's Jonathan Scott finally tied the knot with Zooey Deschanel, but with autumn right around the corner, we're starting to have our doubts. We once made the ultimate dreamy mood board for Deschanel and Scott's wedding, but it seems like we may have done more planning for their "I do"s than they have. Deschanel said "yes" to Scott's proposal in August 2023, and while that isn't a strange amount of time to be engaged, they have been very vague when asked about their wedding plans since then. We hate to say it, but we're getting a bit of deja vu from this wedding planning sitch; it's giving serious Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle vibes. And we all know how that turned out.

Scott had been dating Deschanel for four years when he popped the question to the "New Girl" star in Scotland. Two years later, he's getting questions about their next big step, but he doesn't seem to have much in the way of answers. Scott recently told People, "We've just been having so much fun traveling with the kids and filming this show and stuff," adding, "So no, we have not actually made any plans yet." He ended with a rather odd detail, saying, "... which, it's been two years now since I proposed." Does this imply that even Scott is impatiently waiting to walk down the aisle? It's entirely possible.