Suri Cruise Revives Outdated Pants Trend Ahead Of Sophomore Year & Proves She's A Style Icon
As Suri Cruise has grown up, there's been more and more proof that she is Katie Holmes' mini me. And, while this duo could definitely take home the gold in a mother-daughter lookalike contest, what makes them alike is about more than just their looks. It's clear that Suri is Holmes' style twin. And, her recent reboot of a trend gone by is proof that not only did Suri inherit her mom's eye for fashion, but she's got some closet creativity and confidence that's all her own.
We've all watched Suri undergo a style transformation through the years. And, now she seems to have found herself in her fashion choices and beyond. The 19-year-old, who has reportedly ditched the last link to her estranged dad Tom Cruise by using the name Suri Noelle, looked stylish and self-assured while visiting her mom at work on August 7, 2025. Holmes, who is busy filming her upcoming movie "Happy Hours" in New York City, was joined by her fashionista daughter for an afternoon stroll around set. Holmes — likely in costume for her role — wore her hair in a messy bun and a loud, boldly printed shirtdress and pants combo. Yet, it was Suri's simple and perfectly '90s-inspired cargo pants ensemble that stole the spotlight.
Suri looks like the ultimate carefree college cool girl
Suri Noelle gave us total Katie Holmes in "Dawson's Creek" flashbacks during her rare paparazzi moment. Suri looked plucked straight out of the late '90s series that made her mom famous in her vintage-inspired, super laidback 'fit. Suri wore baggy, khaki cargo pants that she paired with a simple white tank top and accessorized with a retro chunky brown belt and on-trend shiny red sneakers, for a pop of color.
In late 2024, Business Insider predicted that 2025 would spell the return of both wide-leg pants and cargo pants, and Suri's look combines both trends. She kept the easy breezy styling going with her simple, straight hair and big shoulder bag, as seen in a few of the snapshots. And we're definitely taking notes on how to look effortlessly chic for fall based on this pic.
Suri's fashion-forward yet classic 'fit is sure to inspire many people's fall fashion wardrobes. And, pretty soon, she'll be a campus style icon, too. Later this month, she's going back to Carnegie Mellon University for her sophomore year. And, yes — you guessed it; she's reportedly studying fashion at school. We can't wait to see what outfit she puts together next.