Suri Cruise Revives Outdated Pants Trend Ahead Of Sophomore Year & Proves She's A Style Icon

As Suri Cruise has grown up, there's been more and more proof that she is Katie Holmes' mini me. And, while this duo could definitely take home the gold in a mother-daughter lookalike contest, what makes them alike is about more than just their looks. It's clear that Suri is Holmes' style twin. And, her recent reboot of a trend gone by is proof that not only did Suri inherit her mom's eye for fashion, but she's got some closet creativity and confidence that's all her own.

We've all watched Suri undergo a style transformation through the years. And, now she seems to have found herself in her fashion choices and beyond. The 19-year-old, who has reportedly ditched the last link to her estranged dad Tom Cruise by using the name Suri Noelle, looked stylish and self-assured while visiting her mom at work on August 7, 2025. Holmes, who is busy filming her upcoming movie "Happy Hours" in New York City, was joined by her fashionista daughter for an afternoon stroll around set. Holmes — likely in costume for her role — wore her hair in a messy bun and a loud, boldly printed shirtdress and pants combo. Yet, it was Suri's simple and perfectly '90s-inspired cargo pants ensemble that stole the spotlight.