Suri Cruise's Complete Style Transformation Through The Years
Suri Cruise has undergone a stunning transformation over the years. Being the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, this obviously isn't too much of a surprise. With the celebrity couple embroiled in a messy uncoupling that saw the two not only divorce in 2012 but also seemingly remaining distant in the years that followed, the spotlight continued to veer in Suri's direction. Life, however, certainly changed once she grew closer to her mother, who seemed to develop a disdain for excessive public attention. Suri followed suit and, as a result, maintained a relatively private life.
Despite their unending bid for privacy, one thing always remained common for Suri, and that was her unique sense of style. Given Katie Holmes' drastic style transformation through the years, it only made sense for Suri to undergo one as well — especially as she got older. From her premature taste in designer wear — mostly thanks to her famous parents, we assume — Suri continued to wow onlookers with the number of different looks she was able to pull off, making her somewhat of a fashion icon herself.
At 19 years old in 2025, Suri is actively keeping this narrative alive, from sporting porcelain doll-like ensembles to adopting a love of chic New York fashion, to name just a few. To learn more about her ever-growing style transformation, here are some of the more iconic fashion moments Suri has been at the forefront of.
Suri Cruise already had a designer-filled wardrobe as a toddler
On April 18, 2006, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise welcomed their daughter, Suri Cruise. The coverage of her birth was incredibly popular given the status of her parents. However, Suri's popularity in the public eye reached a new level once Holmes married the "Mission Impossible" star in November of that year. Their wedding party was the first occurrence in which Suri garnered publicity for her fashion-forward looks. As a 7-month-old baby, Suri was privileged enough to wear a Giorgio Armani dress to the lavish event, which was an almost all-out Armani affair. According to the designer himself, Suri wore a $750 "little white wool bloomer dress, decorated in tulle," per People.
This, in turn, caused the public to take notice of her already designer-filled wardrobe. Seeing as she's the daughter of two prolific actors, this wasn't too much of a surprise. The Daily Mail reported in 2009 that Suri, at just 3 years old, already had a closet filled with high fashion clothing worth roughly $2 million. What's even more surprising is how she ranked against other notable celebrity kids. According to the Toronto Sun, Suri's designer-filled wardrobe was enough for her to be recognized as the most stylish child by British site Twisted Twee in 2012, beating out the likes of Jay-Z and Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, and Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's daughter, Willow Smith.
Suri Cruise was fond of printed dresses and ballet flats
Home life was relatively easy-going for Suri Cruise. As a way to promote individual growth, she was given agency over what she wore as a young child. This was made apparent in an October 2009 "Access Hollywood" interview with Katie Holmes, where she detailed how opinionated her 3-year-old was about her outfits. Like most little girls, she wore clothes that embraced her femininity in an age-appropriate way. "She wears what she wants," Holmes confirmed at the time (via Vanity Fair). "She loves sparkly things. She loves bright colors. She has an idea of what she wants to wear every day. So do I, so we go with it."
Suri often sported printed dresses with an array of different patterns, including the above look, which featured a polka-dot dress and her signature shoe at the time, ballet flats. Other unique looks of hers also included Burberry belted dresses and beautifully arranged geometric patterned prints with accents of light blue, hot pink, lime green, and white. Suri's shoes didn't disappoint either, as she sported some seriously stylish ballet flats, all ranging from chic leopard-printed designs to solid purples and emeralds. To onlookers, it was clear that this was only the beginning of the little girl's exciting journey as a fashion icon.
Suri Cruise added a mature touch to her outfits at a young age
At the height of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' relationship, their daughter Suri Cruise was frequently spotted sporting designer ensembles with cute accessories such as handbags and stuffed animals. Since Suri had free rein over her outfits at the time, some style choices seemed reasonable given her age. On other occasions, however, it appeared that Holmes allowed Suri a little too much agency over her own outfits as she began to experiment with more mature looks years before she became a teenager. Suri quickly familiarized herself with high heels, which the public naturally took notice of. Her mom defended this decision during her 2009 interview with "Access Hollywood," clarifying that the heels in question weren't what they appeared to be. "They are actually ballroom dancing shoes for kids," Holmes explained (via Hello! magazine). "I found them for her and she loves them."
While some excused her choice of footwear, others couldn't look past Suri's exposure to makeup at just 5 years old. In September 2011, the little girl was spotted in Manhattan wearing a dark blue dress. Paired alongside a hot pink bowler hat and a "Little Mermaid" handbag was bold red lipstick, which she actually wore on several occasions. Holmes was more than happy to allow Suri to wear makeup, since in 2015, the actor took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of the duo doing their makeup together side by side.
Suri Cruise's newly frugal approach to outfits helped create unique looks in 2012
Suri Cruise has always had the privilege of cultivating a collection of designer pieces, as well as acquiring custom-made items from her famous mother, Katie Holmes. Whether it be hand-me-downs or refurbished dresses and gowns, the actor informed New York magazine in 2010 that sharing clothes was a way of life that she grew accustomed to as a child herself. Holmes even tried her hand at making clothes for Suri, sharing, "I started making clothes for Suri when she was born, designing dresses, and then having seamstresses sew them, because I don't sew very well." This ultimately fueled Suri's more simplistic approach to fashion.
Once Holmes and Tom Cruise divorced in 2012, Suri not only relocated to New York but also stopped adding to her million-dollar collection of designer clothes. According to Star magazine, it was alleged that Holmes wanted Suri off any notable designer's "freebie lists" of miniature fashion goodies (via Vogue). Suri's move to New York also saw her attend private school, where they mandated uniforms. Instead of Burberry belted dresses, Suri's uniform consisted of a white polo shirt paired with a long black skirt. As the weather got cold, she'd add her own flair by sporting pink puffer jackets or trench coats. Outside of school, her wardrobe change saw her develop a simplistic approach to fashion, opting for solid colors and unique cuts to create more age-appropriate ensembles.
Suri Cruise embraced her love of pink in 2013
From a young age, Suri Cruise was no stranger to experimenting with exuberant patterns that ranged from dark to bright colors. One thing remained notably present in her outfits, however, and that was shades of pink. While her transition to New York life in 2012 meant more sophisticated outfits for the little girl, she continued to explore her fondness for the color throughout this time. A prime example was in December of that year, when Suri was spotted with her mother, wearing a puffer jacket, scarf, ear muffs, a skirt — despite it being winter — and boots, all in different shades of pink.
Though she typically incorporated other colors in a variety of ways, such as light blue gowns, lavender striped skirts, soft green handbags, and even prairie-printed button-ups in the same shade, 2013 was the year of pink as multiple public outings found her wearing different shades of the color. She even went as far as stylishly sporting a pink arm cast after breaking her arm from an undisclosed incident that same year. Whether the outfit called for it or not, Suri's infatuation with the girly color was made apparent to the public as she knew just how to incorporate it into every one of her outfits.
For Suri Cruise, bows became a necessary accessory for multiple outfits
Accessories frequently played a major part in Suri Cruise's looks as she grew up. Most of these additions were generally expected of someone with her taste, such as handbags, tiaras, and stylish bowler hats. Other notable inclusions were items that signified her youth at the time, such as stuffed animals and lunchboxes. One notable accessory that remained throughout her childhood, however, was a bow, which she wore during most public outings. Whether her hair was pinned up or loose and flowing, Suri sported a bow on numerous occasions.
One instance, in particular, saw fans comparing an 8-year-old Cruise to Pixie Curtis, the millionaire daughter of Roxy Jacenko, after she was spotted with Katie Holmes in New York with a soft-pink bow in her hair while wearing a chic white dress in 2014. To onlookers, her appearance was similar to Pixie's, who was known for sporting a similar look. This ultimately caused Jacenko to chime in as well.
"When you thought it couldn't get any better — Suri Cruise in a Pale Pink #pixiesbows small bow!" Jacenko wrote on Instagram (via the Daily Mail). By 2017, it was even more apparent that Suri enjoyed topping her outfits off with bows. During an appearance with her mom at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball show, Suri donned a red bow alongside a black-and-white, star-printed dress. This proved to be an iconic look during a significant moment for her as she got to introduce Taylor Swift on stage alongside Katie Holmes.
Suri Cruise wasn't afraid to coordinate chic outfits with her mother
Suri Cruise's affinity for fashion has been consistently documented over the years, typically in paparazzi shots of the youngster out and about in NYC with her famous mom. From her opinionated takes on what Katie Holmes should wear to adopting her own sense of style from a young age, it was clear that Suri was a budding fashionista with an acquired taste. In fact, it was a taste so polished that it even caused Us Weekly to ask Holmes whether she influenced what her daughter wore growing up, during Holmes' appearance at New York Fashion Week in 2016. "No, absolutely not," the actor responded simply. "She has her own [sense of style]." While this is true to an extent, Suri often coordinated matching outfits with Holmes during their public outings together.
From patterned black-and-white tops with white flowy bottoms to matching peacoats — albeit in different shades — it gradually became clear that Suri gladly adopted her mother's sense of style on occasion. The adorable duo's most notable coordinated outfits came in 2018 when the two attended the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala. Although Suri and Holmes both chose their own unique gowns for the event, the two matched the theme of the gala by opting for floral patterns for each of their dresses. For Suri, she wore a light blue Dolce & Gabbana dress that was highlighted with distinct red roses. For Holmes, she donned a mint green dress with sheer floral designs that were a deeper shade of green, making the pattern on her gown stand out.
Suri Cruise's venture into athleisure symbolized a change in lifestyle
In most cases, photographs of Suri Cruise typically saw the youngster decked out in elegant pieces, ranging from chic gowns to embroidered heels. This generally followed Suri into her early teenage years too, as she followed the same fashion format, suggesting that it was the mode in which she felt most comfortable. That was up until 2019, when Suri was spotted with Katie Holmes, in New York, while heading into a yoga class sporting athleisure apparel. Suri still kept some of her signature style, as she wore a soft pink shirt alongside lavender leggings with patterns done in pink and white. They rested just above her ankles, and she paired them with cool blue slide shoes with a floral pattern.
Since the "Dawson's Creek" star is known for maintaining a lifestyle that prioritizes her physical health, it's clear that Suri has slowly picked up on this good-natured habit. In Holmes' 2019 interview with Shape magazine, she pointed out that one of their go-to methods for spending quality time together was through exercise. "Sometimes I work out with my daughter. It just depends on the day. We have our routines, and occasionally they overlap," she stated (via Harper's Bazaar). Suri's venture into athleisure not only signified a change in lifestyle but a change in her personal style too. Moving forward, Suri regularly nailed the cool-girl athleisure look several times across her teenage years.
Suri Cruise blended her signature New York style with other pieces
Suri Cruise left the COVID-19 pandemic not only with an even closer relationship with her mom, Katie Holmes, but also a newfound sense of style. Though she actively stayed away from the paparazzi in 2020, Suri's unique method of blending her love of streetwear with vintage designer pieces became public knowledge as early as 2021. While out and about with her mother in New York, Suri donned a light blue puffer jacket and 1970s-style flared jeans with brown cowboy boots. Despite being known for her New York-inspired outfits, this showed major growth in Suri's style.
This evolution continued throughout her high school years. Whether she was modeling a grey tweed jacket with a burgundy printed scarf during her 17th birthday party in 2023 or donning a Brooklyn-style vintage dress with printed accents in various earth tones for her senior prom in 2024, Suri is no stranger to exploring a wide array of different styles.
With her attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this means more time away from the prying eyes of the public so she can focus on her studies. Through the small glimpses we do get of her, however, it remains undeniable that Suri has uniquely found her own sense of style and is polishing certain aspects with each new outfit.