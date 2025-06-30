Suri Cruise's Complete Style Transformation Through The Years

Suri Cruise has undergone a stunning transformation over the years. Being the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, this obviously isn't too much of a surprise. With the celebrity couple embroiled in a messy uncoupling that saw the two not only divorce in 2012 but also seemingly remaining distant in the years that followed, the spotlight continued to veer in Suri's direction. Life, however, certainly changed once she grew closer to her mother, who seemed to develop a disdain for excessive public attention. Suri followed suit and, as a result, maintained a relatively private life.

Despite their unending bid for privacy, one thing always remained common for Suri, and that was her unique sense of style. Given Katie Holmes' drastic style transformation through the years, it only made sense for Suri to undergo one as well — especially as she got older. From her premature taste in designer wear — mostly thanks to her famous parents, we assume — Suri continued to wow onlookers with the number of different looks she was able to pull off, making her somewhat of a fashion icon herself.

At 19 years old in 2025, Suri is actively keeping this narrative alive, from sporting porcelain doll-like ensembles to adopting a love of chic New York fashion, to name just a few. To learn more about her ever-growing style transformation, here are some of the more iconic fashion moments Suri has been at the forefront of.