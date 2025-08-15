Carrie Underwood Looks So Different With Her Natural Hair

For years, country singer and "American Idol" judge Carrie Underwood has built her look around her platinum blonde-dyed hair, which she tends to wear long and straight. Granted, it's not hard to see why she decided to stick with a look that works for her. Though she would later go on to own the misstep, curling her golden locks back when she was merely an "American Idol" contestant resulted in what was arguably her biggest hair fail ever. However, that's not to say Underwood's more modern look as a judge has been without its hiccups. After all, not even her killer legs could distract from her dry hair extensions. So, it's a refreshing change to see Underwood return to something more closely resembling her natural hair after 30 years, if a bit unexpected due to how different it makes her look.

Underwood revealed that she had decided to embrace her hair's natural brunette color in an August 2025 Instagram post. "Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old, but I thought it might be time to give it a second chance," she wrote, going on to thank her salon and stylist for "helping me get back to my roots." Clever!

In addition to the change in color, the photos and video Underwood shared show a slight curl to her locks, just not nearly on the same level as her past "American Idol" faux pas. Notably, the singer told the Huffington Post back in 2015 that her hair did naturally have a slight curl, but her perm-esque days were long over.