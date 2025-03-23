Everything Meghan Markle Has Said About Her Childhood Over The Years

Much like in her Netflix series, Meghan Markle has always used food to convey a very controlled public image. It's a tactic she has used since marrying Prince Harry in 2018. In a 2021 letter to former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer advocating for national paid leave, Meghan highlighted parts of her childhood that would indicate she was of a lower socioeconomic class. The duchess infamously penned (per Paid Leave for All): "I grew up on the $4.99 salad bar at Sizzler — it may have cost less back then (to be honest, I can't remember) — but what I do remember was the feeling: I knew how hard my parents worked to afford this because even at five bucks, eating out was something special, and I felt lucky."

According to some of Meghan's relatives, her story of financial turmoil is nonsense. Among all the drama between Meghan and her half-sister Samantha Markle, Samantha claimed in a libel lawsuit against Meghan that her half-sister was badmouthing her to the media " ... in order to push her concocted 'rags to riches' life story, without contradiction or negation from Mrs. Markle or other family members" (via Newsweek). According to BBC, she grew up in a flourishing Los Angeles neighborhood and attended private elementary school. And when she was a kid, her father, a former Hollywood lighting director, won $750,000 in a state lottery. Meghan's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. told The Independent, "That money allowed Meg to go to the best schools and get the best training."

