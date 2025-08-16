Lauren Sánchez Bezos Outfits That Screamed Trophy Wife Gone Wrong
Lauren Sánchez Bezos always shows that she's worlds away from Jeff Bezos' first wife Mackenzie Scott in terms of fashion. Scott was known for wearing modest, simpler clothing whenever she was seen out and about with her ex-husband. Lauren, on the other hand, has always dressed like a billion dollars even before her marriage to the Amazon founder. The philanthropist has made headlines based on her wardrobe alone, both for better and for worse.
The attention to detail that she had while designing her famous and infamous Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress was just an example of how much thought the New Mexico native put into her fashion. However, despite her enormous wealth, Lauren's proven that money can't buy good style all the time. In particular, these risqué and downright odd choices in wardrobe made her look more like a trophy wife than her husband's partner. If that was Lauren's intent with these outfits, she even failed at that.
Her 'Matrix'-inspired fit should've stayed on set
During Paris fashion week in 2025, Lauren Sánchez Bezos wore a long dark trench coat that reminded us of a robe and large dark shades that completely hid her eyes. Instead of looking fashionable, however, the ensemble just turned her into a character from "The Matrix." Since we're pretty sure that wasn't what she was going for, it's clear that she missed the mark. Given how incognito she looked, however, it seemed as though she hoped no one would recognize her in the garb after realizing her fashion mistake.
Her red dress struggled to hold itself together
If we didn't know any better, we'd think that Lauren Sánchez Bezos was actively trying to earn the title of a trophy wife with the red dress she wore. One half of the gown looked ripped and barely hung onto her shoulder. The front part of the red dress was also peeling off and hanging loosely. The design created the illusion that the gown was falling apart to, we assume, look even more risqué. However, it was a bit too convincing a fashion disaster.
She looked like she was being paraded around in her see-through fit
Lauren Sánchez Bezos left little to the imagination when she attended the Dolce & Gabbana party with Jeff Bezos in 2024. While Jeff kept it sophisticated by wearing a sleek black blazer and khakis, Lauren wore a revealing black transparent outfit with a coat hanging behind her like a cape. However, this wasn't the best look for the couple, since Lauren came off more as a prize Jeff was parading around rather than his then-girlfriend.
Her inauguration suit caused quite a stir
Lauren Sánchez Bezos wasn't afraid to show skin when she attended president Donald Trump's inauguration with Jeff Bezos in January 2025. The helicopter pilot stood out for all the wrong reasons when she sported an all white suit with what appeared to be a lingerie shirt underneath the blazer. The ensemble was even more out of place when everyone around her, including her husband, was dressed more traditionally and modestly for the occasion. Lauren received considerable backlash for her choice in clothing.She seemed less like an esteemed guest at the inauguration, and more like she was only invited there for show.
Her secretary look had too much going on
Lauren Sánchez Bezos spiced up a classy style when she and Jeff Bezos were seen hanging out during Milan fashion week in 2025. However, the get-up was a bit confusing. Wearing black stockings, a miniskirt, and a very loose white button-up shirt, we wondered if Lauren was trying to look both all business and a model at the same time. Unfortunately, the styles clashed instead of cooperated with each other. It didn't help that Lauren's button-up shirt seemed a bit wrinkly, giving it a somewhat rough appearance.
Her black dress wasn't cut out for her
Lauren Sánchez Bezos walked the red carpet of Elle's women in Hollywood celebration in 2023 with a strapless sheer black dress. It looked like she wore the dress to remind photographers how she had caught Jeff Bezos' eye in the first place, as it complemented her figure well. Unfortunately, the gown's elegance was partially undone by the slits that we're almost convinced she cut into the dress on purpose. Although the design choice might be fine on jeans, it just made her fit look partially shredded and in need of some emergency stitch work.