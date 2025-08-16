Lauren Sánchez Bezos Outfits That Screamed Trophy Wife Gone Wrong

Lauren Sánchez Bezos always shows that she's worlds away from Jeff Bezos' first wife Mackenzie Scott in terms of fashion. Scott was known for wearing modest, simpler clothing whenever she was seen out and about with her ex-husband. Lauren, on the other hand, has always dressed like a billion dollars even before her marriage to the Amazon founder. The philanthropist has made headlines based on her wardrobe alone, both for better and for worse.

The attention to detail that she had while designing her famous and infamous Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress was just an example of how much thought the New Mexico native put into her fashion. However, despite her enormous wealth, Lauren's proven that money can't buy good style all the time. In particular, these risqué and downright odd choices in wardrobe made her look more like a trophy wife than her husband's partner. If that was Lauren's intent with these outfits, she even failed at that.