Inside The Simmering Feud Between Savannah And Lindsie Chrisley
One of the tragic details about reality TV star Savannah Chrisley is the fallout she had with her older half-sister, Lindsie Chrisley. Their feud seemingly reached a point of no return when their parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to prison for financial crimes such as tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022. Savannah accused Lindsie of providing the government with information that hurt Todd and Julie's case. She then felt Lindsie tried to take back what she'd told the government when called to testify at their parents' actual trial. The flip-flopping Lindsie did, however, didn't help matters between the sisters. After Todd and Julie's sentencing, Savannah and Lindsie's relationship became so strained that they hardly communicated with each other.
However, Savannah had issues with her sister long before her parents' legal problems. She was put off by how Lindsie and her older brother, Savannah's other half-sibling Kyle Christie, treated Julie when they were younger. Savannah believed Julie embraced Lindsie and Kyle as a part of the family, while Lindsie and Kyle didn't do the same for their stepmother. But upon hearing this, Lindsie reminded that she and Kyle already had a mom in Teresa Terry, who was Todd's first wife. "It doesn't mean that I didn't love [Julie]. And I said on a previous episode, she could have hung the moon, but she still wasn't my mother. I still had exposure to my mother," Lindie said in a 2024 episode of the "Coffee Convos" podcast.
Savannah has no interest in fixing her relationship with Lindsie
If Lindsie Chrisley and her father, Todd Chrisley, could reconcile after their feud at one point, then there may be hope yet for the same to happen with Lindsie and Savannah Chrisley. Lindsie has even shared that she's willing to reconnect with Savannah under the condition that they speak privately. But based on a 2023 conversation she had with People, Savannah doesn't seem as open to the possibility. "I have realized that as an adult, it's my responsibility to have healthy relationships and cut out unhealthy ones," she said during the interview. "And especially now with the two kids, it's my job to protect them emotionally, physically, psychologically, and I just don't have room for people that don't want to show up and show up in a healthy manner."
Tensions between the sisters hadn't quelled even after president Donald Trump granted a full pardon to Todd and Julie Chrisley. If anything, they've only gotten worse. In a trailer for the series "The Chrisleys: Back to Reality," which teased the family's return to television, Savannah had some choice words for Lindsie in regards to their parents' prison sentence. "The prosecutor read the letter Lindsie wrote to the FBI. We're no longer family, lose our last name," Savannah said about Lindsie in the clip. Her very public comments also seemed to show that Savannah had little interest in keeping her feelings private at all in that moment.