Inside The Simmering Feud Between Savannah And Lindsie Chrisley

One of the tragic details about reality TV star Savannah Chrisley is the fallout she had with her older half-sister, Lindsie Chrisley. Their feud seemingly reached a point of no return when their parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to prison for financial crimes such as tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022. Savannah accused Lindsie of providing the government with information that hurt Todd and Julie's case. She then felt Lindsie tried to take back what she'd told the government when called to testify at their parents' actual trial. The flip-flopping Lindsie did, however, didn't help matters between the sisters. After Todd and Julie's sentencing, Savannah and Lindsie's relationship became so strained that they hardly communicated with each other.

However, Savannah had issues with her sister long before her parents' legal problems. She was put off by how Lindsie and her older brother, Savannah's other half-sibling Kyle Christie, treated Julie when they were younger. Savannah believed Julie embraced Lindsie and Kyle as a part of the family, while Lindsie and Kyle didn't do the same for their stepmother. But upon hearing this, Lindsie reminded that she and Kyle already had a mom in Teresa Terry, who was Todd's first wife. "It doesn't mean that I didn't love [Julie]. And I said on a previous episode, she could have hung the moon, but she still wasn't my mother. I still had exposure to my mother," Lindie said in a 2024 episode of the "Coffee Convos" podcast.