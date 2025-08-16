10 Tasteless First Lady Looks That Gave Worst-Dressed A New Meaning

Being First Lady of the United States is challenging. Beyond navigating their life as FLOTUS, they are constantly judged and criticized on everything from the strange rules they must follow in the White House to the public appearances and speeches they make, and even what they wear. Can you imagine how exhausting it must be to juggle all of these things and be in the spotlight 365 days of the year? Every move is put under a microscope and every right — or wrong — fashion choice will make headlines.

With the pressure to balance diplomacy, the transition from their careers (for those who left them behind) to support the president, and serving the general public, looking fabulous while being appropriate for the role is another demanding part of the gig. And not every day can be spot on, with even some of the best dressed first ladies having had their fair share of fashion missteps. From wearing coats that blend in with Christmas decor to carrying handbags that seem way out of place for a public servant's wife, these are some of the first lady looks that gave worst-dressed a whole new meaning.