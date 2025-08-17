Tragic Details About Fox News' Kat Timpf
Since the divisive politician retook office in 2025, many Fox News staffers have joined Donald Trump's administration. Kat Timpf isn't one of them. The comedian and journalist, who is one of the regular panelists on Fox's hit show "Gutfeld!" has, in fact, spoken out against the president on numerous occasions. It hasn't won her any favor with the majority of Fox News viewers, of course, who tend to see Trump in a favorable light. But, scathing criticism from the MAGA base is hardly one of the most challenging things Timpf has had to endure. While appearing on the "Sage Steele Show," in 2024, she spoke candidly about a past relationship that left her dealing with depression. "I had a relationship that was abusive [...] it got really ugly and it really warped my brain to the point where I thought everything was my fault," she disclosed. "It took years of therapy to get that out of my head."
The media personality has also dealt with some scary health issues over the years. Speaking on "Dr. Drew After Dark" in 2023, Timpf revealed that, shortly before she was set to get married in 2021, she had a major health scare. It started as stomach pain, which Timpf called "excruciating." After a trip to the emergency room, doctors realized that she had a perforated bowel and, as Timpf recalled, "They told me that I was gonna need to go into surgery to get an ileostomy." The comedian had no idea what it even meant at first and was understandably shocked to learn that she would be wearing a stoma bag for the time being. She chronicled the harrowing experience in her book, "You Can't Joke About That." Despite its title, Timpf can (and will) joke about everything — including life's many low blows.
Kat Timpf was criticized for being childless (and again when she became a mom)
Kat Timpf is no stranger to criticism; she receives plenty on a daily basis, but sometimes the detractors get a bit too personal. The comedian first became pregnant when she was 35. Before that, certain folks accused her of being ignorant simply because she wasn't a mother. "For years I was getting these hate comments like, 'You don't understand anything about the world because you don't have any kids. Your eggs are scrambled and drying up, and you'll regret this soon. You're so selfish,'" Timpf admitted to the Los Angeles Times. But, when she excitedly discussed her pregnancy journey, the critics weren't happy about that either. "Now people are saying, 'Can you just shut up about being pregnant already?'" Timpf shared. Additionally, the Fox News contributor had to deal with people judging her for showing off her bare baby bump during an interview.
Once the baby came, critics shifted their focus to Timpf's skills as a mother. When she posted snaps of her and her husband attending Coachella 2025, she got a wave of social media hate questioning her decision to leave her child at home. Timpf then took to her Instagram feed to give the haters a piece of her mind, pointing out that such behavior is exactly why some women don't want to have children. "Also, if you do post your kid, that's a problem too, because then people are like 'Why is she exploiting this kid for likes? I feel bad for this baby,'" the comedian argued. "I've only been a mom for a couple of months, but I'm starting to think that the only way to be a parent and avoid backlash is to be a dad."
Kat Timpf has dealt with open hostility from the public because of where she works
The cover of Kat Timpf's book, "I Used To Like You Until..." featured her completely naked, her modesty covered by hate mail. Naturally, this was a very intentional move and a silent message to the world that, despite her banter, she feels the criticism deeply, just like any other person. Timpf receives intensely hateful messages from people on social media on a regular basis — and even from folks in real life. Usually, it's because they don't like her jokes or because they have preconceived notions about her because she works for Fox News. "I'm a sensitive person," the comedian acknowledged to the Los Angeles Times, adding that her book's cover conveys "vulnerability in the face of overwhelming hatred."
She's lived through some unpleasant experiences thanks to her job and has been shunned for her association with the conservative-leaning network. Timpf recalled one incident to Variety where she tried to book a venue for her comedy tour. She was told that the venue would not be available to her, but not because it was booked. "We don't welcome a Fox person at this theater," the person in charge informed Timpf. She found it hurtful that people would deny her the venue simply because of her association with the cable network, especially given the fact that she's a libertarian and does, in fact, disagree with many of the views expressed by Fox News' many other stars.
Timpf finds the way politics divide people ridiculous. Even Fox News host Greg Gutfeld's most controversial on-air moments didn't stop her from becoming close friends with him, although they disagree frequently. For the outspoken media personality, it's crucial to get to know the person behind the views and opinions first.
Kat Timpf was diagnosed with cancer shortly before giving birth to her first child
After enduring a slew of public criticism throughout her pregnancy, things got exponentially worse for Kat Timpf mere hours before she gave birth to her first child when the comedian was diagnosed with breast cancer. Timpf shared the shocking news on Instagram, reassuring her followers in the process that it had been detected very early. However, she was still advised to undergo a double mastectomy regardless. "These next few months of maternity leave are going to look a lot different than I'd anticipated, and I'm still getting used to my new normal," the author wrote.
Her message was underscored with humor and optimism, but when she took to Instagram again a few days later, sadly, it was to address all the unsolicited advice and criticism that netizens had been doling out. Many warned the Fox News star that she was making a mistake undergoing a double mastectomy to get rid of her cancer and that it was an "extreme" choice. "I just want to say, trust me, there's no one for whom that seems more extreme than me," Timpf quipped in response, adding that, contrary to what some people seemed to assume, it wasn't a decision made lightly.
Kat Timpf had a long road to recovery after her double mastectomy
After announcing her cancer diagnosis to the world, Kat Timpf admitted in another Instagram video that having to undergo a double mastectomy was daunting, to put it mildly. "I find it devastating," she told her followers. "But I am very grateful to have access to the opinions of many brilliant minds when it comes to breast cancer." The bestselling author added that she was making the decision to undergo the surgery, in part, to ensure that she didn't leave her young child without a mom. "I've talked to a lot of different people and the focus of all of these conversations is what's the best thing to do to keep me alive so I'm around for my son for a long time," Timpf explained.
The Fox News star kept fans updated on her journey, sharing a post in March 2025 to let everyone know that she'd had her surgery and was doing fine. Of course, Timpf still had a long road ahead of her. In July 2025, she confirmed on "Gutfeld!" that she was going to be missing from the hit show for a little while. "When I came back, I said I still had some surgeries to go, and my first one's next week," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that she was being open about it to prevent any wild conspiracy theories swirling about her whereabouts. "The best-case scenario of breast cancer can involve quite a road to feeling whole again. So this is the first step in that," she said.
Kat Timpf has lost friends because of politics
Given her candor and the fact that she works for Fox News, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Kat Timpf has lost friends because of politics. Sitting down for a chat on "Maintaining with Tyrus," the outspoken media personality admitted that she'd lost someone because they didn't like her views. "It's sad," Timpf acknowledged, adding, "Trump broke a lot of people's brains, I think." In another interview, with "Reason," she professed that the world isn't as black and white as some people think and that she doesn't believe politics should divide people, elaborating on how she has navigated criticism from both sides of the aisle and believes it's important that different points of view are expressed on air.
Notably, Timpf practices what she preaches, confirming, "I do have people [...] who are my friends who are very MAGA. They're not monsters." Despite their disagreements on certain topics, they still get along and find common ground. As an Independent, the comedian is often criticized for refusing to pick a side. "No matter who wins, the other side is going to blame me for the loss because I didn't vote for either one," she reasoned to Variety ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. Timpf even told USA Today that she often refrained from telling strangers what she really does for a living in order to escape the heat, quipping, "If I'm at a party, I'll be like, 'Oh, I work in porn' because it's less controversial."