Tragic Details About Fox News' Kat Timpf

Since the divisive politician retook office in 2025, many Fox News staffers have joined Donald Trump's administration. Kat Timpf isn't one of them. The comedian and journalist, who is one of the regular panelists on Fox's hit show "Gutfeld!" has, in fact, spoken out against the president on numerous occasions. It hasn't won her any favor with the majority of Fox News viewers, of course, who tend to see Trump in a favorable light. But, scathing criticism from the MAGA base is hardly one of the most challenging things Timpf has had to endure. While appearing on the "Sage Steele Show," in 2024, she spoke candidly about a past relationship that left her dealing with depression. "I had a relationship that was abusive [...] it got really ugly and it really warped my brain to the point where I thought everything was my fault," she disclosed. "It took years of therapy to get that out of my head."

The media personality has also dealt with some scary health issues over the years. Speaking on "Dr. Drew After Dark" in 2023, Timpf revealed that, shortly before she was set to get married in 2021, she had a major health scare. It started as stomach pain, which Timpf called "excruciating." After a trip to the emergency room, doctors realized that she had a perforated bowel and, as Timpf recalled, "They told me that I was gonna need to go into surgery to get an ileostomy." The comedian had no idea what it even meant at first and was understandably shocked to learn that she would be wearing a stoma bag for the time being. She chronicled the harrowing experience in her book, "You Can't Joke About That." Despite its title, Timpf can (and will) joke about everything — including life's many low blows.