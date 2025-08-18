The Strange Thing Donald Trump Once Paid Pamela Anderson To Do
Thanks to how much President Donald Trump is actually worth, there's very little the real estate mogul hasn't been able to afford throughout his life. However, a special and unusual favor he asked from "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson only cost him less than a fraction of his enormous wealth. Back in her Playboy modeling days, she was paid a modest sum to accompany Trump on a very special occasion. "Well, when you're a playmate ... they give you $500 a day to pretty much go anywhere," she said in a 2025 interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." "So I was hired I think at that time for a birthday party, as far as I remember." The party turned out to be Trump's.
There are plenty of times Kimmel has brutally slammed the Trump family, so the comedian couldn't help but use the information to make another quip about the president. "How sad that he has to hire people to come to his birthday party," the talk show host said. But it wasn't the only time Anderson brought up having to hang out with Trump on his birthday. She briefly touched on the topic once before during a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she remarked that her time with "The Apprentice" host wasn't all that memorable. "He was with a wife — I don't know which one — but he was nothing special," she'd told the publication.
What Pamela Anderson really thinks about Donald Trump
Although Pamela Anderson confided that Donald Trump was nothing to write home about during his birthday celebration, she also shared that the president was a respectful host back then. Especially compared to other men whom she was hired to accompany for special events. "There's a lot of men that I run across, you kind of have that feeling, maybe a little bit when you're taking a picture with them, that maybe some of them are more lecherous than others. But you get out of that situation pretty quick. You're just there for a picture," she'd told Channel 4 News. As far as Anderson recalled, Trump didn't give her the same vibes.
However, that didn't mean she was a fan of his. In fact, "The Last Showgirl" star criticized Trump's behavior and debasing comments toward women and others, feeling that his presidency would've set a bad example for young Americans. Additionally, Anderson has admitted that she voted for Jill Stein in the 2016 presidential election over Trump. But at the same time, she's also attempted to reach out to the president in the past to discuss her political grievances.
Anderson once wrote a strangely steamy political poem for Trump, advising him and the British prime minister at the time on how to handle international relationships with other nations, and championing an anti-war sentiment. A few years later, Anderson unsuccessfully asked Trump to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, a friend of hers. It seems that Anderson didn't mind putting her differences with Trump aside under a few specific circumstances.