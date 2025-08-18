The Strange Thing Donald Trump Once Paid Pamela Anderson To Do

Thanks to how much President Donald Trump is actually worth, there's very little the real estate mogul hasn't been able to afford throughout his life. However, a special and unusual favor he asked from "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson only cost him less than a fraction of his enormous wealth. Back in her Playboy modeling days, she was paid a modest sum to accompany Trump on a very special occasion. "Well, when you're a playmate ... they give you $500 a day to pretty much go anywhere," she said in a 2025 interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." "So I was hired I think at that time for a birthday party, as far as I remember." The party turned out to be Trump's.

There are plenty of times Kimmel has brutally slammed the Trump family, so the comedian couldn't help but use the information to make another quip about the president. "How sad that he has to hire people to come to his birthday party," the talk show host said. But it wasn't the only time Anderson brought up having to hang out with Trump on his birthday. She briefly touched on the topic once before during a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she remarked that her time with "The Apprentice" host wasn't all that memorable. "He was with a wife — I don't know which one — but he was nothing special," she'd told the publication.