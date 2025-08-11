Jennifer Aniston's Rare Comments About Matthew Perry Are Beyond Heartbreaking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article includes mentions of addiction.

Hollywood and fans alike were shaken when Matthew Perry died at 54 in 2023 due to "acute effects" from ketamine use, per Variety. As we approach the two-year anniversary of the beloved star's sudden passing, his "Friends" co-star and friend Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the loss, as well as Perry's tragic life and struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. And, it's clear just how loved Perry is by those who were closest to him.

"Friends" ran from 1994 through 2004, and to this day, fans feel an attachment to the series' six titular friends. Two of those friends were Perry's Chandler Bing and Aniston's Rachel Green. In a 2025 interview with Vanity Fair, Aniston discussed the importance of playing Rachel, the character who launched her into superstardom. "What helped raise me is something I got to put into the world and help other people," she said, noting, "If [Friends] was the only thing on my résumé, I would be very happy and blessed." And, it's clear that Perry was an irreplaceable part of that experience for Aniston.

After his death, the tribute Aniston shared proved their enduring friendship. She said on Instagram that she and their co-stars " ... loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA." Now, looking back on his passing, she said to Vanity Fair, "We did everything we could when we could." Aniston recalled being there for Perry throughout his time dealing with addiction. She told the outlet, "But it almost felt like we'd been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight."