Jennifer Aniston's Rare Comments About Matthew Perry Are Beyond Heartbreaking
Hollywood and fans alike were shaken when Matthew Perry died at 54 in 2023 due to "acute effects" from ketamine use, per Variety. As we approach the two-year anniversary of the beloved star's sudden passing, his "Friends" co-star and friend Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the loss, as well as Perry's tragic life and struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. And, it's clear just how loved Perry is by those who were closest to him.
"Friends" ran from 1994 through 2004, and to this day, fans feel an attachment to the series' six titular friends. Two of those friends were Perry's Chandler Bing and Aniston's Rachel Green. In a 2025 interview with Vanity Fair, Aniston discussed the importance of playing Rachel, the character who launched her into superstardom. "What helped raise me is something I got to put into the world and help other people," she said, noting, "If [Friends] was the only thing on my résumé, I would be very happy and blessed." And, it's clear that Perry was an irreplaceable part of that experience for Aniston.
After his death, the tribute Aniston shared proved their enduring friendship. She said on Instagram that she and their co-stars " ... loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA." Now, looking back on his passing, she said to Vanity Fair, "We did everything we could when we could." Aniston recalled being there for Perry throughout his time dealing with addiction. She told the outlet, "But it almost felt like we'd been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight."
Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry's suffering
In her Vanity Fair sit-down, Jennifer Aniston spoke about Matthew Perry's death and said, "As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there's a part of me that thinks this is better." She continued, "I'm glad he's out of that pain."
The pain Perry felt was something he was very open about. In fact, he had a vision for his legacy before he died, and this was a large part of it. In his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," he went into detail about his addiction and subsequent recovery, which he hoped would help others find recovery, too. While on the "Q with Tom Power" podcast in 2022, Perry said, "I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker. And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people. That's what I want."
It seems that Perry's co-stars were clearly some of the people he helped the most. In her Instagram tribute from 2023, Aniston told her late friend, "I talk to you every day ... sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?' Rest little brother. You always made my day ... "
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).