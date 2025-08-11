The UK's Most Popular Royals Are Revealed (And It's Awkward For William & Kate)

Who is the most popular member of the royal family? While plenty of folks might be inclined to guess Catherine, Princess of Wales, this is no longer the case. A new poll has revealed how favorably members of the royal family are viewed by the public. And, the results might create some awkwardness at home for the Waleses.

YouGov's new poll aimed to hone in on how U.K. residents feel about their monarchy and the people at its helm. The most popular member of the royal family has the support of 74% of those polled. So, who is it that earned the coveted number one spot? That would be the heir to the throne, himself, William, Prince of Wales. Kate is in second place with 71% of folks viewing her in a positive light.

It's really no surprise that the Waleses are topping the list, and this is certainly good news for the monarchy, considering they'll likely be the king and queen consort one day. Yet, while it's no surprise that the couple is highly favorable, it may be surprising to some that William came out ahead of his wife; they may even be a bit surprised about the news, themselves.