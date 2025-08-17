King Charles' Callous Reaction To Prince William's Childhood Injury Doomed His Relationship With Diana

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

King Charles III and Princess Diana had a complicated marriage, to say the least. There was a significant age gap between the two, which reportedly contributed to their divorce, as did infidelity on both sides and diverse personalities. But one surprising incident involving an 8-year-old William, Prince of Wales, seemed to be the nail in the coffin for the late princess.

Back in 1991, Prince William was playing with a friend when he accidentally took a major hit to the head. According to Andrew Morton's book "Diana: Her True Story — in Her Own Words," the young royal was taken to the hospital, where he'd need surgery right away for his "depressed fracture of the skull" (via Daily Mail). Morton's book said, "They made it clear that there were potentially serious risks, albeit relatively small, both in the operation and in the possibility that the Prince could have suffered damage to the brain during the initial accident." That's scary enough when you're an adult, but having to watch your elementary school-aged son go through something like that is extra terrifying. While both Diana and Charles were physically there for William initially, the future king decided to leave the hospital so he could attend an opera.

Morton's biography of the princess writes that Diana was not shocked her then-husband abandoned his son in his time of need for Charles's royal obligations. His behavior was reportedly "nothing out of the ordinary."