Princess Charlotte Debuts New Grown-Up Look & She Has William Wrapped Around Her Finger

Princess Charlotte of Wales may only be 10 years old, but she's going on 15. She made a surprise appearance with her dad, William, Prince of Wales, at the 2025 UEFA European Women's Championship on July 27, much to the delight of the internet. The daddy-daughter date took place in Switzerland as they cheered on the British women's soccer team against Spain.

Charlotte looked so grown up, wearing her hair completely down — ditching her bows (we're sure Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, was sad about that) and barrettes. Her hair also appeared lighter. The royal went from looking like a kid to looking much more like a teenager. Earlier this month, she attended the final day of Wimbledon and had her hair braided. Comparing those two looks that were a little over two weeks apart, Charlotte seems to have aged so much. It appears like we're starting to see her style transition from tween to teen.

Prince William clearly had a blast enjoying the day with his only daughter. He was spotted with his arm around his kid, holding her close, as well as whispering to her in the stands. Their relationship has always been strong, so it's not surprising he brought her as his plus-one. Though Kate and Charlotte have a close bond, Charlotte is clearly a daddy's girl.