Princess Charlotte Debuts New Grown-Up Look & She Has William Wrapped Around Her Finger
Princess Charlotte of Wales may only be 10 years old, but she's going on 15. She made a surprise appearance with her dad, William, Prince of Wales, at the 2025 UEFA European Women's Championship on July 27, much to the delight of the internet. The daddy-daughter date took place in Switzerland as they cheered on the British women's soccer team against Spain.
Charlotte looked so grown up, wearing her hair completely down — ditching her bows (we're sure Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, was sad about that) and barrettes. Her hair also appeared lighter. The royal went from looking like a kid to looking much more like a teenager. Earlier this month, she attended the final day of Wimbledon and had her hair braided. Comparing those two looks that were a little over two weeks apart, Charlotte seems to have aged so much. It appears like we're starting to see her style transition from tween to teen.
Prince William clearly had a blast enjoying the day with his only daughter. He was spotted with his arm around his kid, holding her close, as well as whispering to her in the stands. Their relationship has always been strong, so it's not surprising he brought her as his plus-one. Though Kate and Charlotte have a close bond, Charlotte is clearly a daddy's girl.
Princess Charlotte has worn that outfit before
We can't get over how different Princess Charlotte of Wales looked at the EURO game versus Wimbledon, even though they took place in the same month. A small hair change made a big difference, and we bet Prince William was looking at his daughter and wondering where the time went and how much his little "Mignonette" had grown.
Charlotte's outfit at the soccer match was the same one she wore to Wimbledon last year, but it's wild how much change occurred between the two events. At the 2024 Wimbledon, Charlotte had her hair braided, which made her look even younger. Her non-braided hair at this year's EURO really highlighted how much she's matured in just a year's time.
The navy blue polka dot dress Charlotte wore was reminiscent of something Kate Middleton has rocked in the past, which provides an extra connection for mother and daughter. Charlotte may be coming into the next stage of her glamorous style transformation, but she is clearly still taking tips from her mom for the time being.