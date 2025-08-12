We Asked Diamond Pro Who Has The Lowest Quality Ring In Trump's Camp

It goes without saying that the Trump family has plenty of money. So, it's safe to assume that the married Trump ladies got the best of the best when they got engaged. Surely Melania Trump's engagement ring is one of the most expensive jewelry items she owns. Donald Trump's daughters Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump also have rather heavy left hands thanks to their engagement rings. And, Donald's son Eric Trump seemingly wasn't stingy when he proposed to his wife Lara Trump, either. So, of all the Trump family's expensive engagement rings, whose is the lowest quality?

When it's time to say "yes," ring size matters for many people. Yet, when it comes to engagement rings, bigger doesn't always mean better. Consequently, we can't simply look at the Trump family rocks and know which one is the highest quality. In an exclusive interview with The List, Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro explained, "It is indeed true that the women in Donald Trump's circle have massive, expensive diamond rings." Still, according to him, "... large size alone doesn't guarantee top quality. Some big diamonds have lower clarity or color grades." Furthermore, he says lab grown diamonds can be difficult to distinguish from a natural diamond but have a smaller price tag. While he notes that it can be challenging to assess a diamond without being in-person or having an extra-clear close-up photo, in his opinion, " ... Ivanka's ring appears to feature the smallest stone, which suggests it's likely the least expensive."