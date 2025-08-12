We Asked Diamond Pro Who Has The Lowest Quality Ring In Trump's Camp
It goes without saying that the Trump family has plenty of money. So, it's safe to assume that the married Trump ladies got the best of the best when they got engaged. Surely Melania Trump's engagement ring is one of the most expensive jewelry items she owns. Donald Trump's daughters Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump also have rather heavy left hands thanks to their engagement rings. And, Donald's son Eric Trump seemingly wasn't stingy when he proposed to his wife Lara Trump, either. So, of all the Trump family's expensive engagement rings, whose is the lowest quality?
When it's time to say "yes," ring size matters for many people. Yet, when it comes to engagement rings, bigger doesn't always mean better. Consequently, we can't simply look at the Trump family rocks and know which one is the highest quality. In an exclusive interview with The List, Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro explained, "It is indeed true that the women in Donald Trump's circle have massive, expensive diamond rings." Still, according to him, "... large size alone doesn't guarantee top quality. Some big diamonds have lower clarity or color grades." Furthermore, he says lab grown diamonds can be difficult to distinguish from a natural diamond but have a smaller price tag. While he notes that it can be challenging to assess a diamond without being in-person or having an extra-clear close-up photo, in his opinion, " ... Ivanka's ring appears to feature the smallest stone, which suggests it's likely the least expensive."
Melania Trump's sparkler stands above the rest
Mike Fried estimates the value of Ivanka Trump's ring from husband Jared Kushner (as seen above-left) to be around $150,000, as it looks like a natural diamond and approximately 5.5 carats. So, if that's the lowest quality, then whose is the highest? Melania Trump's ring, which is seen above-right. "Melania's ring is the clear showstopper: a colossal emerald-cut diamond estimated at 15 carats and worth around $1.5 million," says Fried, noting, "Its sheer size and clarity command attention from across a room." As for Lara Trump's ring from Eric Trump and the ring Tiffany Trump got from her husband Michael Boulos? Fried thinks they are both likely about 7 carats and $200,000.
Even for those of us who aren't diamond experts, it's clear to look at the Trump ladies' engagement rings that they are a bit showier and bigger than the average rock. According to The Knot 2024 Jewelry & Engagement Study, on average, folks in the U.S. spend around $5,200 on an engagement ring. This means that Fried estimated the lowest cost ring out of the Trump ladies' rings to be nearly 30 times the price of the average engagement ring in the U.S. Considering what we know about this family, this definitely doesn't come as a surprise. But, it does make us wonder how they can wear those things around all day long without getting tired.