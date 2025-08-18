Ainsley Earhardt's Killer Legs Couldn't Distract From This Glaringly Obvious Fake Tan Fail
Although there are plenty of times Fox News anchor Ainsley Earhardt's killer legs left us stunned, they just couldn't draw our attention away from her botched tan look that found its way online. Bestselling author Victoria Osteen posted a picture of herself sitting beside Earhardt at the "Fox & Friends" studio, commemorating an interview they did together. But all Osteen did was put Earhardt's look on blast. The South Carolina native reminded us she was another Fox News woman plagued with a Trump-like tan. However, Earhardt might've outdone both herself and Trump in the photo.
Since both her suit and her shoes were tan as well, Earhardt looked like she tried too hard to match her outfit's color scheme. Unfortunately, it's a style that she's a clear fan of. She's been seen sporting similar makeup on her Instagram and "Fox & Friends." The only good thing about her deep tan in the pic is that her face matches her legs' skin tone, so at least she kept her fashion mishap consistent.
Ainsley Earhardt's 'Fox & Friends' guest made her tan look worse
Apart from posting the Instagram picture to begin with, Victoria Osteen did Ainsley Earhardt even more of a disservice with her more camera-ready appearance. Osteen was also wearing makeup during the sitdown. But the Texas pastor only made light touches to her face that blended in evenly with her natural complexion. Osteen's style reminded us that subtle makeup could go a long way, and her glow-up only highlighted how much Earhardt missed the mark by heading in a more extreme direction with her beauty routine. So the image looked like it was showing followers the results of two completely different makeup styles.
Additionally, the tan gaffe was more disappointing since Earhardt has proven she looks just as stunning when she tones down the bronze. Her photoshoot for her interview with The Conservateur, for instance, shows her looks flourishing without the distraction of a bad tan fail. Even when we see what Earhardt looks like makeup-free, she doesn't lose an ounce of beauty. Fans have praised the news anchor's looks on the rare times she's gone barefaced, proving she looks even more stunning completely natural. We can only hope that one day Earhardt might realize a tanning bed doesn't hold the secret to her good looks.