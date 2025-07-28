Fox News Women Who Have Been Plagued With Trump-Like Tans

Fox News dropped its "fair and unbiased" slogan in June 2017 and went all-in on Donald Trump. However, since Trump's 2024 presidential election win, it has taken glorification a step further, with the makeup department upping its bronzing game and turning the network's signature blue, white, and red branding a distinct shade of rusty orange.

Women in Trump's orbit pay homage to the president in various ways, including aesthetically. They enter his Palm Beach abode with their own style intact, then exit like a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis with a uniform look and a whole new wardrobe. Alina Habba, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Karoline Leavitt, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders have all jumped on the MAGA makeover train. Some of their male cohorts have attempted to follow suit by trying out the Mar-a-Lago face trend, with oftentimes disastrous results. So, it's little surprise that Fox News presenters would follow suit as they jostle for exclusives, interviews, and high-flying career opportunities.

Following his big, beautiful victory in November 2024, a number of Fox News staffers have joined the Trump administration. Meanwhile, the remaining employees have taken up the slack and continued the network's tradition of Trump toadying. Taking it a step further, with the belief that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, some of Fox News' women are even rocking Trump-like fake tans.