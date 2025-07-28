Fox News Women Who Have Been Plagued With Trump-Like Tans
Fox News dropped its "fair and unbiased" slogan in June 2017 and went all-in on Donald Trump. However, since Trump's 2024 presidential election win, it has taken glorification a step further, with the makeup department upping its bronzing game and turning the network's signature blue, white, and red branding a distinct shade of rusty orange.
Women in Trump's orbit pay homage to the president in various ways, including aesthetically. They enter his Palm Beach abode with their own style intact, then exit like a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis with a uniform look and a whole new wardrobe. Alina Habba, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Karoline Leavitt, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders have all jumped on the MAGA makeover train. Some of their male cohorts have attempted to follow suit by trying out the Mar-a-Lago face trend, with oftentimes disastrous results. So, it's little surprise that Fox News presenters would follow suit as they jostle for exclusives, interviews, and high-flying career opportunities.
Following his big, beautiful victory in November 2024, a number of Fox News staffers have joined the Trump administration. Meanwhile, the remaining employees have taken up the slack and continued the network's tradition of Trump toadying. Taking it a step further, with the belief that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, some of Fox News' women are even rocking Trump-like fake tans.
Emily Compagno's holy tan trifecta
Emily Compagno was spreading the Trump-like fake tan love in May 2025. Proving if it's good enough for one, it's good enough for more, the "Outnumbered" Fox News host joined forces with a suspiciously orange-hued Dean Cain and Kevin O'Leary — both of whom are fervent and outspoken MAGA enthusiasts — to form a holy Trump tan trifecta.
Compagno posted a video of the tangerine-tinted trio on Instagram. Fittingly, she'd matched her skin color with an orange dress — albeit a slightly brighter shade. While O'Leary wore a ... well, the less said about that atrocity, the better.
Lisa Boothe's tan tragedy
Lisa Boothe was clearly thrilled to be in Laura Ingraham's hot seat in May 2025. She ensured that she looked mega MAGA by slathering on the Trump-like fake tan and adhering to all the Mar-a-Lago face guidelines: sparkling white teeth, sinewy biceps, long fake lashes, dark eye shadow, and honey-blond, perfectly coiffed hair.
Boothe shared the fruits of her make-up labor in an Instagram pic where she showed off her glistening gnashers with a wide smile and flaunted a pink blusher overload that almost, just almost, distracted from the bronzer blunder.
Laura Ingraham's dog day tan travesty
Laura Ingraham had pushed her show stand-in aside and reclaimed her Fox News hot seat by June 2025. However, she craftily managed to swipe Lisa Boothe's self-tanner and bronzer before bidding her farewell. Ingraham, whose usual go-to facial shade is "Casper the Friendly Ghost" rather than irradiated Donald Trump orange, looked uncharacteristically tan in a photo she posted on Instagram.
"Special guest behind the scenes tonight, Louis," Ingraham captioned the pic of her hugging her dog tightly. For his part, poor Louis looked like he'd rather be anywhere other than in her religiously worked-out, toned and tangerine-tinted arms, seemingly attempting to scramble for freedom, eyes wide with panic and despair.
Shannon Bream's big beautiful tan tribute
Shannon Bream was gloriously fake-tan-tastic when she took to the Fox News airways in May 2025. She shared a video clip on Instagram of her sitting at a desk promoting the show with a glowing orange-bronze face and a clashing purple jacket.
Bream's Trump tan tribute was somewhat surprising. She usually prefers a more neutral shade of foundation, one that's less radioactive Cheeto, more natural skin. It was also unexpected because Bream is a Fox News oddity: a female anchor who occasionally pushes back at the Trump administration — usually with dire results. Well, maybe she's decided that it's a case of if you can't beat them, join them.
Ainsley Earhardt's outstanding tan blunder
Ainsley Earhardt isn't one for half measures — when she does something, she does it wholeheartedly. Such was the case in May 2025 when she dialed up the Trump-like fake tan to maximum, leaving her fellow Fox News women in the (orange) shade.
Earhardt's bronzer blunder tan was raging; even her neon magenta dress, Michael Jackson-style white glove, and Princess Diana's handbag couldn't distract from it. Neither could her toothy smile and tan-clashing pink lipstick. Earhardt posted an Instagram pic of her posing with the freshly auctioned $40,000 purse like it was a "Deal or No Deal" briefcase.
Dana Perino's Trump stan tan
Dana Perino is fiercely ambitious, so it's a no-brainer that she hardcore stans for Donald Trump. In an apparent bid to cozy up to the president, "The Five" co-host slaps on so much fake tan that she ends up looking like she's off to put in a hard day's labor at Willy Wonka's chocolate factory rather than wax lyrical at a Fox News desk.
However, she wasn't about to do either in a June 2025 video, despite plumping for an Oompa Loompa shade of foundation. Instead, Perino was giving back to her fans with one of her weekly career inspiration and tips segments. She posted the "Mentor Monday" clip on Instagram, #iwishsomeonehadtoldme she added in its caption, referring to the radiological makeup mishap — probably.