Gwyneth Paltrow's Reported Reaction To Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's Marriage Was Beyond Shady

In one of Hollywood's biggest what ifs, Gwyneth Paltrow was once engaged to be married to Brad Pitt. It wasn't meant to be, however, with the "Shakespeare in Love" star reportedly breaking things off. She and Pitt were eventually able to mend fences, forming a friendship that even Paltrow's current husband Brad Falchuk approves of. That said, things were still pretty tense in the immediate aftermath of the A-listers' 1997 breakup, particularly once Pitt married "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston in 2000. In fact, despite the fact that Paltrow blames herself for her split from Pitt, the Oscar winner apparently threw some serious shade at her ex and his new wife back in the day.

In Amy Odell's book "Gwyneth: The Biography," the author revealed that while Paltrow declined to publicly address her past relationships, the Goop founder's private comments were scathing. According to Odell, Paltrow was distraught when she learned that Pitt and Aniston were getting married, which is obviously perfectly understandable. However, she frequently told her friends that the "Fight Club" star had "terrible taste in women" too. In fact, during a dinner with New York socialite Aerin Lauder, Paltrow reportedly scoffed that Pitt was "dumber than a sack of s**t."

Of course, Pitt and Aniston weren't built to last either, and the beloved celebrity couple ultimately divorced in 2005. Happily, much like how Paltrow managed to bury the hatchet with Pitt, she did the same with Aniston, and the two are now good friends. The nineties icon even dished to Vanity Fair in 2025 that they occasionally exchange stories about Pitt, quipping, "How can we not? We're girls."