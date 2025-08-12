Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Heartfelt Tribute To Her Son Makes Her Seem Relatable (For Once)
Lauren Sánchez Bezos has had one heck of a year so far: She was launched into space, finally married billionaire Jeff Bezos in a lavish wedding where everything went wrong, and now her son is heading off to college. The "Fly Who Flew to Space" author has three children from Sánchez Bezos' two previous marriages to Tony Gonzalez and Patrick Whitesell. Middle child Evan Whitesell is now all grown up and leaving the nest, and his proud mama is understandably in her feelings about it. Using the song "Changes" by David Bowie, Sánchez Bezos posted a photo to her Instagram Story of Evan hard at work building a cabinet for his dorm room at the University of Miami.
Describing herself as "proud," "heartbroken," and "grateful," the former Fox News host toasted to the 18 years she had spent raising Evan, before he ventured off into the real world (or at least college) on his own. This heartfelt message actually made her super relatable. Instead of sharing photos of herself partying on yachts or jetting off to space with Katy Perry, Instagram users got to see another side of Sánchez Bezos, one that she tends to keep more private. The mom life suits her, and it's a good reminder that despite all the affluent escapades she and Bezos embark on, she's just Mom to her kids.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos has a good relationship with her children
It can be easy to forget that Lauren Sánchez Bezos is a mother, since she seems to almost constantly be out living her best life with Jeff Bezos. In fact, "mom" is listed quite far down the line in her bio on Instagram. She shares eldest son Nikko Gonzalez with ex Tony Gonzalez, and Evan and Ella Whitesell with Patrick Whitesell. Lauren Sánchez Bezos looks so different in throwback snaps with her kids, a testament to the power of the rumored plastic surgery she's supposedly had done.
Her relationship with Nikko appears strong, not least since she and Tony have managed to maintain a friendship after their divorce. As she proudly told the Wall Street Journal in 2023, "My son looks at me and says, 'I'm the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents, and they don't have to be married.'" Being on good terms with an ex isn't easy, especially when kids are involved, so it's nice to hear Sánchez Bezos worked things out for Nikko's sake.
As for Evan and Ella, although she and Patrick aren't besties like she and Tony are, the former couple still manages to co-parent well for their children. Sánchez Bezos has since purged her Instagram account, which had included snapshots of her spending time with her two younger kids. According to People, one of the pics that got deleted was from November 2021, and featured the former journalist kissing Evan and hugging Ella. It was captioned: "Love these precious moments."