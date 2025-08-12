Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Heartfelt Tribute To Her Son Makes Her Seem Relatable (For Once)

It can be easy to forget that Lauren Sánchez Bezos is a mother, since she seems to almost constantly be out living her best life with Jeff Bezos. In fact, "mom" is listed quite far down the line in her bio on Instagram. She shares eldest son Nikko Gonzalez with ex Tony Gonzalez, and Evan and Ella Whitesell with Patrick Whitesell. Lauren Sánchez Bezos looks so different in throwback snaps with her kids, a testament to the power of the rumored plastic surgery she's supposedly had done.

Her relationship with Nikko appears strong, not least since she and Tony have managed to maintain a friendship after their divorce. As she proudly told the Wall Street Journal in 2023, "My son looks at me and says, 'I'm the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents, and they don't have to be married.'" Being on good terms with an ex isn't easy, especially when kids are involved, so it's nice to hear Sánchez Bezos worked things out for Nikko's sake.

As for Evan and Ella, although she and Patrick aren't besties like she and Tony are, the former couple still manages to co-parent well for their children. Sánchez Bezos has since purged her Instagram account, which had included snapshots of her spending time with her two younger kids. According to People, one of the pics that got deleted was from November 2021, and featured the former journalist kissing Evan and hugging Ella. It was captioned: "Love these precious moments."