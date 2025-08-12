Prince William Might Be Just As Problematic As Prince Harry, According To Queen Camilla

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Can the royal family go one day without some kind of drama? Apparently not. But the latest tea shockingly doesn't involve either Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, or Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. This time, golden boy William, Prince of Wales, is at the center of it.

While royal family members know not to get into conflict with each other in public settings, they seem to forget that their staff also have eyes and ears. Former royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner told The Mirror that Queen Camilla is fed up with her stepson and future king, Prince William. According to Turner, "I get the feeling at the moment that she's seeing William trying to create issues [in the monarchy] and she's told Charles to stop it." Considering just how long Charles had to wait to become king, you'd think William would let his dad have his long overdue moment. Turner didn't say what, exactly, William is allegedly doing, but he did think William was "the driving force behind the throne," when that should be Charles' job.

Camilla's relationship with William and Harry has always been complicated, and the queen reportedly played a large part in William and Kate's 2007 split. Moreover, William also doesn't get along with Camilla's son, Tom, so there are just a lot of negative emotions running wild between stepmother and stepson. Unsurprisingly, Camilla's loyalty will always be to her husband, which would explain why she seems fed up with William moving in on his father's turf.