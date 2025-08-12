Prince William Might Be Just As Problematic As Prince Harry, According To Queen Camilla
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Can the royal family go one day without some kind of drama? Apparently not. But the latest tea shockingly doesn't involve either Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, or Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. This time, golden boy William, Prince of Wales, is at the center of it.
While royal family members know not to get into conflict with each other in public settings, they seem to forget that their staff also have eyes and ears. Former royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner told The Mirror that Queen Camilla is fed up with her stepson and future king, Prince William. According to Turner, "I get the feeling at the moment that she's seeing William trying to create issues [in the monarchy] and she's told Charles to stop it." Considering just how long Charles had to wait to become king, you'd think William would let his dad have his long overdue moment. Turner didn't say what, exactly, William is allegedly doing, but he did think William was "the driving force behind the throne," when that should be Charles' job.
Camilla's relationship with William and Harry has always been complicated, and the queen reportedly played a large part in William and Kate's 2007 split. Moreover, William also doesn't get along with Camilla's son, Tom, so there are just a lot of negative emotions running wild between stepmother and stepson. Unsurprisingly, Camilla's loyalty will always be to her husband, which would explain why she seems fed up with William moving in on his father's turf.
Why is Prince William not being treated like Prince Harry?
It's interesting that the royal family is estranged from Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife and kids because of all the issues he caused for the monarchy, yet supposedly William, Prince of Wales, is doing the same thing — and everyone is still on speaking terms with him, Kate Middleton, and their three children. Maybe it has to do with Prince William being next in line for the throne, followed by Prince George of Wales, whereas Harry's position in the line of succession has gone down significantly after the birth of his nephews and niece.
It'd make more sense for King Charles III and Queen Camilla to work extra hard to play nice and meet William halfway than it would for Harry. Plus, William didn't write a tell-all memoir called "Spare" that aired all of the royal family's dirty laundry. Harry's Netflix series with Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, "Harry & Meghan," also didn't help smooth things over with his family. Like it or not, William will be king one day, though it sounds like Camilla wants Charles to remind his son that "one day" is not "this day."