Jeff Bezos' Obsession With Seeing Lauren Sánchez On The Big Screen Has Everyone Rolling Their Eyes

Jeff Bezos apparently wants his new wife to make a surprising addition to her résumé: Bond girl. Plans are in the pipeline for Amazon MGM's new "James Bond" reboot, and it seems that if Jeff gets his way, Lauren Sánchez Bezos will be featured in the film. Since this is Jeff Bezos we're talking about, we have a feeling he's going to get what he wants. And, folks online are already making fun of them for it.

One might think a major roadblock keeping Lauren from starring in a movie is that she isn't an actor. Yet, this doesn't seem to be a concern for Jeff. According to journalist Rob Shuter's Substack, an insider says, "This isn't just fantasy casting — Jeff wants her on screen, period." In fact, the source says, "He's obsessed." Jeff is clearly a big fan of Lauren, but she seems to have fewer and fewer of those these days. Between getting launched into space and bringing some celebs with her courtesy of Jeff's aerospace company Blue Origin in April and their over-the-top star-studded wedding in June, their reputations have been tanking. The pair is perceived as totally out-of-touch, greedy, and shallow, and the public and stars alike have been putting Lauren and Jeff on blast. So, the billionaire duo really shouldn't be surprised that rumors about Jeff wanting to use his power to get Lauren on the big screen are already earning backlash.