Jeff Bezos' Obsession With Seeing Lauren Sánchez On The Big Screen Has Everyone Rolling Their Eyes
Jeff Bezos apparently wants his new wife to make a surprising addition to her résumé: Bond girl. Plans are in the pipeline for Amazon MGM's new "James Bond" reboot, and it seems that if Jeff gets his way, Lauren Sánchez Bezos will be featured in the film. Since this is Jeff Bezos we're talking about, we have a feeling he's going to get what he wants. And, folks online are already making fun of them for it.
One might think a major roadblock keeping Lauren from starring in a movie is that she isn't an actor. Yet, this doesn't seem to be a concern for Jeff. According to journalist Rob Shuter's Substack, an insider says, "This isn't just fantasy casting — Jeff wants her on screen, period." In fact, the source says, "He's obsessed." Jeff is clearly a big fan of Lauren, but she seems to have fewer and fewer of those these days. Between getting launched into space and bringing some celebs with her courtesy of Jeff's aerospace company Blue Origin in April and their over-the-top star-studded wedding in June, their reputations have been tanking. The pair is perceived as totally out-of-touch, greedy, and shallow, and the public and stars alike have been putting Lauren and Jeff on blast. So, the billionaire duo really shouldn't be surprised that rumors about Jeff wanting to use his power to get Lauren on the big screen are already earning backlash.
The general public does not seem to want to see Lauren Sánchez Bezos as a Bond girl
"Jeff Bezos trying to forcibly cast his wife as a Bond girl is one of the all time wife guy moves, incredible stuff," someone joked on X, formerly known as Twitter in response to the news. "God I hope it doesn't happen. Some people need to be told No," another user commented. Plenty of netizens couldn't get over the idea of the notorious uncanny valley vibes of Lauren Sánchez Bezos' sculpted face in a "James Bond" movie. "The new James Bond [is] about to get the War of the Worlds treatment, all just product placement for Lauren Sánchez's Botox and lip filler lmfao," one X user joked. In terms of the casting, another wrote, "As what, the villain? Have you SEEN her face?" "Thanks for signaling to us that the Bond movies are truly and officially dead," said another.
If the opinions of the public have any effect on this casting decision, Lauren likely won't be landing the role. That said, public opinion surely doesn't matter more than Jeff's opinion in this case. A studio executive told Rob Shuter that Lauren is "... not an actress. But she's Jeff's muse, and when you spend $8 billion, you get what you want." While this is true, it is still likely to affect how much Jeff and Lauren's many haters will spend at the box office.