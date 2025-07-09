Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Sculpted Face Gives Uncanny Valley Vibes At Paris Fashion Week

By now, Lauren Sánchez Bezos is surely aware of the flak she has been getting for her appearance lately. So, it doesn't seem out of the question that she opted for a simple outfit and huge sunglasses for this highly-photographed event to avoid more of the scrutiny she has been receiving. Even so, between her overly-sculpted cheek bones and ultra-puffed lips, it isn't easy to ignore the elements of her face that look enhanced. While it is clear to the public that Sánchez Bezos appears to have had cosmetic work done, it's impossible to know exactly what is causing her uncanny valley look. Still, in these photos, it is clear that her cheeks are one of her more glaringly unnatural-looking features.

In an exclusive interview with The List back in May, a plastic surgeon told us the ballpark price tag of Sánchez Bezos' cosmetic procedures. At the time, Dr. Mariano Busso suggested that the unusual look of Sánchez Bezos' cheeks "may be due to excessive filler," which typically sets you back around "$800-$900 per syringe." So, how much would it cost to reverse it? Dissolving filler could cost thousands of dollars in certain situations. Considering she just married the current fourth richest man in the world, however, this is nothing short of pocket change for Sánchez Bezos. And, under the circumstances, it may be time for a bit of a make-under.