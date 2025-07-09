Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Sculpted Face Gives Uncanny Valley Vibes At Paris Fashion Week
Just over a week after we all watched as her controversial wedding festivities with Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez Bezos is enjoying Paris Fashion Week. And, once again, her plastic surgery has everyone talking for all the wrong reasons. Her puffy-faced wedding snaps had people begging her to fire her plastic surgeon. And, from the looks of it, it doesn't seem like this will be changing any time soon.
On July 9, Sánchez Bezos arrived at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show in an all-black look. When it comes to fashion, the star often opts for over-the-top, extra tight-looking ensembles. While she wasn't strapped into a corset quite like her uncomfortable-looking wedding dress that had us low-key stressed, her black jacket still had a glaringly cinched-in waist. Despite a distractingly exaggerated silhouette and dark sunglasses covering a large portion of her face, her particularly contoured-looking cheekbones still managed to steal the spotlight — and not in a good way.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos may benefit from getting some filler dissolved
By now, Lauren Sánchez Bezos is surely aware of the flak she has been getting for her appearance lately. So, it doesn't seem out of the question that she opted for a simple outfit and huge sunglasses for this highly-photographed event to avoid more of the scrutiny she has been receiving. Even so, between her overly-sculpted cheek bones and ultra-puffed lips, it isn't easy to ignore the elements of her face that look enhanced. While it is clear to the public that Sánchez Bezos appears to have had cosmetic work done, it's impossible to know exactly what is causing her uncanny valley look. Still, in these photos, it is clear that her cheeks are one of her more glaringly unnatural-looking features.
In an exclusive interview with The List back in May, a plastic surgeon told us the ballpark price tag of Sánchez Bezos' cosmetic procedures. At the time, Dr. Mariano Busso suggested that the unusual look of Sánchez Bezos' cheeks "may be due to excessive filler," which typically sets you back around "$800-$900 per syringe." So, how much would it cost to reverse it? Dissolving filler could cost thousands of dollars in certain situations. Considering she just married the current fourth richest man in the world, however, this is nothing short of pocket change for Sánchez Bezos. And, under the circumstances, it may be time for a bit of a make-under.