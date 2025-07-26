Stars Who Have Put Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos On Blast (& It's Not Pretty)
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' 3-day wedding extravaganza endured one disaster after another. Even before the happy couple set foot in Venice to start the festivities, protestors made it clear that they weren't welcome in the iconic, waterlogged city. Someone dressed a dummy as Jeff, put it in an Amazon warehouse worker's uniform, made it cling to an Amazon delivery box and some wads of cash, and threw it in the water. As visitors strolled around St. Mark's Square, they spotted a golden statue of the tech billionaire covered in fake money. At one point, it started to feel like Venice itself didn't appreciate the A-listers' presence either, as their rehearsal dinner was overshadowed by a thunderstorm.
It wasn't even an all's well that ends well type of scenario either because the Bezoses' lavish wedding was low-key boring for their guests too. According to a Daily Mail insider, the Amazon founder and the former Fox News anchor's wedding weekend was an exhausting affair for all concerned. As they elaborated, "The heat didn't help but people were forever needing to get around Venice, which means by boat, and that was a hassle and took ages, and there were a lot of people who all needed to get to the same place at the same time."
After Lauren officially became Mrs. Bezos, hundreds joined a protest at a train station to urge the newlyweds to leave the city. Protestors informed CNN that their grievances with Jeff ranged from his abuse of power, associations with Donald Trump, and the glaring wealth disparity that he represents. And many celebrities who were sitting at home had similar thoughts about the lavish nuptials in general, and Jeff and Lauren more specifically.
Mia Farrow shaded Lauren Sánchez Bezos by praising Mackenzie Scott
As the day of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' $50 million wedding rolled around, Mia Farrow shared a photo of the billionaire's ex-wife on Instagram and wrote alongside it, "How awesome is MacKenzie Scott! ( jeff Bezos first wife & mother of his 4 children)." The "Rosemary's Baby" star also gave the dedicated philanthropist a pat on the back for donating an estimated $19 billion to charity by December 2024. Many other celebrities agreed that Lauren Sánchez Bezos needed a lesson from Jeff's ex to salvage her soured reputation too. Rosanna Arquette gushed in response, "She's a force of humanity and good." Olivia Munn similarly appreciated her tremendous contributions, simply writing, "Truly incredible."
Notably, the actor criticized the former Fox News anchor and her now-husband in a not-so-subtle manner just a few months prior. After Lauren Sánchez Bezos announced that she was getting launched into space and bringing some friends along with her for the ride, Munn appeared on "Jenna and Friends." During the April 2025 episode, the "Daily Show" alum labeled the flight "gluttonous." Moreover, Munn admitted she couldn't understand why they were making such a big fuss about their space flight when they could have just gone about it quietly.
The "Predator" star added, "I know this is probably obnoxious, but it's so much money to go to space and there's a lot of people who can't even afford eggs." Munn acknowledged that space exploration trips usually served a greater purpose, but she doubted that Lauren's short trip would accomplish anything of note. Suffice it to say that these A-listers would have similarly rolled their eyes at Lauren Sánchez Bezos' major wealth brag.
Charlize Theron and Katie Couric were both happy to be snubbed
While Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos were putting on an extravagant show of their personal wealth, Charlize Theron was busy hosting an event for her non-profit. Speaking at the annual Block Party for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, the Oscar winner joked, "I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding. But that's OK because they suck and we're cool," (via The Hollywood Reporter). The "Tully" star refused to pay the grand celebration any more attention and continued her speech by delving into the grave world issues that were affecting millions worldwide. Later, an insider dished to celebrity reporter Rob Shuter that the South African actor's call-out had got under Lauren's skin, and she had to be "talked down" from slamming Theron on social media.
Her husband was reportedly also seething about it, and had subsequently barred the A-lister from attending any of his future events. Meanwhile, another source confirmed the obvious: Theron would be just fine if she never set foot in another event hosted by Jeff. Katie Couric apparently shared the same sentiment. She joined Mia Farrow in gushing about Mackenzie Scott, writing on Instagram, "My hero." The famed journalist also left a snarky comment under Jack Schlossberg's post about Lauren's Vogue cover in her wedding gown. "Welcome to the eighties — when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled," Couric quipped, per E! News. "Apparently tacky is back." Safe to say that she'd probably agree Lauren was one of the worst-dressed celebs at the Bezoses' wedding weekend.
Rosie O'Donnell wrote a poem to express her dislike for their lavish wedding
Rosie O'Donnell dropped a devilish burn on Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding. "It turned my stomach/ Seeing all these billionaires/ Gathering in the gross excess of it all /The show of it," the comedian wrote in a poem on her Substack, describing their opulent, weekend-long celebrations. The legendary comedian confessed to being utterly baffled by how Jeff had left the "salt of the earth" Mackenzie Scott for Lauren, whom she deemed a "fake fembot wife." Further, O'Donnell was also confused about why Oprah Winfrey had chosen to attend the wedding of a man who refused to show even basic compassion to his own employees. She also called out other celebrity guests who had engaged in "more worthless performative nonsense" by making a big show out of their appearance at the wedding. Moreover, the outspoken actor believed that people's obsession with the event signaled deeper problems in the culture since it showed a desensitization to billionaires showing off their wealth.
However, she made good use of the hype surrounding the wedding by including several lines that drew people's attention to more pressing world issues instead. The "Harriet the Spy" star delivered a final scathing blow to Lauren by including a side-by-side photo that showcased how her face had changed thanks to her reported plastic surgery. O'Donnell's poem ultimately received mixed reactions from commentators on X, formerly known as Twitter, though. While some users agreed with her critique of billionaires and Winfrey in particular, others felt that the comedian's words reeked of hypocrisy because she boasted a multi-million-dollar net worth herself. Some were even suspicious about why O'Donnell had zeroed in on Winfrey out of the hundreds of attendees.
Megyn Kelly had tons of problems with their lavish nuptials
During an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," host Megyn Kelly rolled her eyes at Lauren Sánchez Bezos' behavior at her lavish Venetian wedding because it gave her the impression that she thought of herself as akin to a royal family member. The conservative talk show host also reckoned that the extravagant event was more of a headline-grabber than an actual celebration of love since the guestlist was chock-full of celebrities rather than the couple's real friends.
In addition to criticizing Lauren for going overboard with her cosmetic surgery, Kelly also labeled her a "person determined to marry or date her way into fame. A fame she was unable to achieve as a journalist." She further asserted that all the men Lauren Sánchez Bezos dated before finding love with the tech billionaire only cemented her beliefs. The former Fox News host also didn't love how she had deleted all of her Instagram photos after the wedding, fully rebranding herself as Mrs. Bezos.
And Jeff wasn't safe from her critiques either, with the host stating during another episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" that he looked like a "walking penis." Kelly also expressed her dislike for the foam party that the Bezoses had on their yacht ahead of the wedding, noting, "The excessiveness of it is the same thing as fanning out your money with a middle finger in front of it for the paparazzi and for us." Meanwhile, in a November 2023 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," she referenced the controversial way in which Jeff kickstarted his romance with Lauren and cautioned simply, "You'll lose them how you get them."
The grand celebration left Meghan McCain scratching her head
Meghan McCain slammed Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' lavish nuptials during an episode of her "Citizen McCain" podcast. The former "View" co-host labeled the 3-day extravaganza as an "egregious, over-the-top display of wealth" and a "gratuitous waste of money." McCain even posited that Jeff and Lauren's thinking behind their wedding was: "'Screw it, I'm gonna have the most ridiculous, gaudy, over-the-top celebrity-filled wedding in a city that I have no relationship to.'" Likewise, their left-field choice of destination left the outspoken political commentator with no choice but to assume that they wanted to send the message that they had enough money to make the historic city theirs for a few days. In fact, McCain thought that the event as a whole was simply a glorified means for them to show off their privilege.
However, she thought that the timing for the grand celebration couldn't have been worse since the world's anger with billionaires was only growing. Additionally, McCain believed that the $50 million event seemed particularly out-of-touch and offensive, considering the reportedly awful conditions that Amazon warehouse workers have to endure every day. The podcast host also had a hard time understanding how Jeff and Lauren had picked the most basic-looking chairs and carpets for their nuptials, despite having millions of dollars and unlimited resources at their disposal. In contrast, Jenna Bush Hager had a different issue with their wedding. During an episode of the "Jenna & Friends" show, the former first daughter admitted that she would be distraught if her own wedding garnered protests and was a public affair like the Bezoses.'