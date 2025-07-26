Stars Who Have Put Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos On Blast (& It's Not Pretty)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' 3-day wedding extravaganza endured one disaster after another. Even before the happy couple set foot in Venice to start the festivities, protestors made it clear that they weren't welcome in the iconic, waterlogged city. Someone dressed a dummy as Jeff, put it in an Amazon warehouse worker's uniform, made it cling to an Amazon delivery box and some wads of cash, and threw it in the water. As visitors strolled around St. Mark's Square, they spotted a golden statue of the tech billionaire covered in fake money. At one point, it started to feel like Venice itself didn't appreciate the A-listers' presence either, as their rehearsal dinner was overshadowed by a thunderstorm.

It wasn't even an all's well that ends well type of scenario either because the Bezoses' lavish wedding was low-key boring for their guests too. According to a Daily Mail insider, the Amazon founder and the former Fox News anchor's wedding weekend was an exhausting affair for all concerned. As they elaborated, "The heat didn't help but people were forever needing to get around Venice, which means by boat, and that was a hassle and took ages, and there were a lot of people who all needed to get to the same place at the same time."

After Lauren officially became Mrs. Bezos, hundreds joined a protest at a train station to urge the newlyweds to leave the city. Protestors informed CNN that their grievances with Jeff ranged from his abuse of power, associations with Donald Trump, and the glaring wealth disparity that he represents. And many celebrities who were sitting at home had similar thoughts about the lavish nuptials in general, and Jeff and Lauren more specifically.