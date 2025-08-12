Cristiano Ronaldo Splurged On 'One Of The Biggest Celebrity Diamonds Out There,' Says Expert

When it comes to superstar celebs and enormous engagement rings, it seems that size certainly does matter. This appears to be the case for soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently popped the question to longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez using an almost absurdly massive and dazzling diamond ring. Rodríguez took to Instagram on August 11 to show off the titanic sparkler, and gleefully announced the news of their engagement, writing, in Spanish, "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives."

As it turns out, the preposterously colossal diamond is every bit as spectacular and valuable as you might imagine. We spoke with Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, and he gave us some insight on just how much of his staggering paycheck Ronaldo might have spent on the ring, as well as some details that showcase just how jaw-droppingly incredible the jewel actually is. "It's easily one of the biggest celebrity diamonds out there," Fried shared. "Its size alone is phenomenal."

Breaking down the details of the ring itself, Fried explained that the ring features "massive oval-shaped diamond in the center, flanked by two smaller oval diamonds," and likely cost the sports icon both a lot of cash and a lot of time to get a ring that large. "Finding a diamond this big and high-quality isn't easy: it takes the right connections and a lot of money," Fried explained.