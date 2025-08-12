Cristiano Ronaldo Splurged On 'One Of The Biggest Celebrity Diamonds Out There,' Says Expert
When it comes to superstar celebs and enormous engagement rings, it seems that size certainly does matter. This appears to be the case for soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently popped the question to longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez using an almost absurdly massive and dazzling diamond ring. Rodríguez took to Instagram on August 11 to show off the titanic sparkler, and gleefully announced the news of their engagement, writing, in Spanish, "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives."
As it turns out, the preposterously colossal diamond is every bit as spectacular and valuable as you might imagine. We spoke with Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, and he gave us some insight on just how much of his staggering paycheck Ronaldo might have spent on the ring, as well as some details that showcase just how jaw-droppingly incredible the jewel actually is. "It's easily one of the biggest celebrity diamonds out there," Fried shared. "Its size alone is phenomenal."
Breaking down the details of the ring itself, Fried explained that the ring features "massive oval-shaped diamond in the center, flanked by two smaller oval diamonds," and likely cost the sports icon both a lot of cash and a lot of time to get a ring that large. "Finding a diamond this big and high-quality isn't easy: it takes the right connections and a lot of money," Fried explained.
So how much did Cristiano Ronaldo actually spend on Georgina Rodríguez's stunning ring?
Clearly, when Cristiano Ronaldo popped the question, he wanted to make sure to bring some serious hardware to secure the deal. But the question remains: just how much did the internationally celebrated footballer drop on this immense gem for his newly minted fiancée Georgina Rodríguez? "I estimate her diamond is at least 25 carats and worth around $2.7 million," The Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried told us. Although he stressed that if the diamond was lab-created, it would likely be far less pricey than a natural diamond of the same size.
That being said, Ronaldo hasn't shied away from spending truly staggering amounts of cash on presents for his lady love. After first meeting one another in 2017, the couple have had a passionate and high-profile romance. Notably, their engagement comes after years of speculation that they'd already gotten secretly married. Rodríguez sparked said rumors in January 2020, when she posted a message to Instagram and referred to Ronaldo as her husband — and it didn't seem like just another one of Ronaldo's many famous nicknames. Then, in July 2024, Ronaldo gave a tour of his home gym in a video posted to Instagram, and said, "When I'm not training in the club, I like to work with my wife at home." Now it seems official — and if the ring is any indication, their wedding is bound to be truly epic.