Details About Brandon Blackstock's Final Days In Montana With Kelly Clarkson & Their Kids

The tragic story of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's doomed relationship got even sadder on August 7, 2025, when the talent manager and producer died from melanoma, a type of skin cancer, at the age of 48 (per People). Now, details regarding Blackstock's final days are emerging which shed light on his heartbreaking health issues and his death. As it turns out, Blackstock spent the end of his life at his home in Montana, often visited by his children and his famous ex-wife, as he underwent treatment and largely stayed out of the public spotlight, Us Weekly reports.

Blackstock and Clarkson tied the knot in 2013, and welcomed two children together — daughter River Rose, born in June 2014, and son Remington, born in April 2016. Blackstock was also the father of daughter Savannah, born in 2002, and Seth, born in 2006, whom he shared with his first wife, Melissa Ashworth Wells. Clarkson and Blackstock had a legally contentious and acrimonious divorce that began in 2020 and was finalized in 2022, although legal battles over money continued for several more years. Despite the apparent animosity, however, Clarkson made sure that their children were able to spend time with their dad in his final days.

As Blackstock underwent treatment for his cancer, the manager and TV producer chose to distance himself from the entertainment industry in a beautiful home in Butte, Montana. Blackstock purchased the property in 2022, shortly after finalizing his divorce from Clarkson, after making up his mind to step away from show business altogether and turn his attention toward becoming a full-time cattle rancher, Us Weekly reported in June 2022. Sadly, Blackstock got far less time working his ranch than he ever could have anticipated.