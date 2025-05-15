Kimberly Guilfoyle's Sad Social Media Behavior Hints How Tragic Her Life Is After Don Jr. Split
Once Donald Trump Jr. finally confirmed his split from Kimberly Guilfoyle (as if we didn't know it was coming), life for the couple changed drastically. While the first son wasted no time showing off his latest flame, Bettina Anderson, Guilfoyle watched her status in the Trump social circle plummet overnight. The former Fox News host would have had a prime viewing spot for President Donald Trump's second inauguration ceremony if she were still wearing Don Jr.'s ring; instead, she had to settle for standing in the background of the Capitol Rotunda.
Guilfoyle might also have been treated to the romantic island getaways with Don Jr. and the outings with his children that Anderson has enjoyed in the months since. She might even be showing off some new bling, like Don Jr.'s new girlfriend; Anderson has sported a romantic necklace featuring the initials "D" and "B." Instead, Guilfoyle is taking protocol lessons and packing her bags in preparation for her new role as U.S. ambassador to Greece.
Whether out of respect for the president or as a result of a behind-the-scenes (ahem) agreement, Guilfoyle has avoided commenting on any details of the broken engagement. No one would blame her if she simply went about her business and forgot about her ex as completely as he seems to have forgotten about her, yet she continues to act as though she were still not only part of the first family but also a bigger cheerleader for Trump than any of his children. Just one glance at her Instagram account tells a lot about her mindset — and it's rather sad, TBH.
Kimberly Guilfoyle is trying to prove something, we're just not sure what
President Trump's DOGE team could add his social media team to their list of unnecessary government positions to be eliminated; Kimberly Guilfoyle is doing a fine job all on her own. The attorney-turned-ambassador touts the president's every move on her Instagram account as if she were still his proud future daughter-in-law. RFK Jr. (a non-physician) sworn in as Health and Human Services director? "MAHA!" she writes. Decimating rights for transgender athletes? "God doesn't make mistakes," she posts. Tariffs driving down the stock market? Guilfoyle assures us that "we have to trust the process." It actually comes as a relief to see her occasional self-promotional photos about charity events and other personal accomplishments. Guilfoyle toned down her usually tacky style for a magazine cover shoot in early 2025, and it stood out among the array of Fox News clips.
However, one post in particular rather makes us pity Don Jr.'s former fiancée. She shared footage of the annual White House Easter Egg Roll in April 2025, featuring First Lady Melania Trump in a surprisingly sloppy Easter jacket. Don Jr. and his five children were also there, as was his current love, Bettina Anderson; in fact, Anderson was reportedly the one who filmed the clip. Guilfoyle may have been trying to send a "Happy for you! No hard feelings!" message, but it looked more like a reminder that she would have been the one on the South Lawn if the oldest Trump son hadn't cast her aside for a younger woman.
If Guilfoyle really wants to show that living well is the best revenge, she needs to loosen her grip on the Trump coattails and re-establish herself as a presence independent of her former relationship. Maybe her move to Greece will be just the thing to reclaim her own power.