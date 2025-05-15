Kimberly Guilfoyle's Sad Social Media Behavior Hints How Tragic Her Life Is After Don Jr. Split

Once Donald Trump Jr. finally confirmed his split from Kimberly Guilfoyle (as if we didn't know it was coming), life for the couple changed drastically. While the first son wasted no time showing off his latest flame, Bettina Anderson, Guilfoyle watched her status in the Trump social circle plummet overnight. The former Fox News host would have had a prime viewing spot for President Donald Trump's second inauguration ceremony if she were still wearing Don Jr.'s ring; instead, she had to settle for standing in the background of the Capitol Rotunda.

Guilfoyle might also have been treated to the romantic island getaways with Don Jr. and the outings with his children that Anderson has enjoyed in the months since. She might even be showing off some new bling, like Don Jr.'s new girlfriend; Anderson has sported a romantic necklace featuring the initials "D" and "B." Instead, Guilfoyle is taking protocol lessons and packing her bags in preparation for her new role as U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Whether out of respect for the president or as a result of a behind-the-scenes (ahem) agreement, Guilfoyle has avoided commenting on any details of the broken engagement. No one would blame her if she simply went about her business and forgot about her ex as completely as he seems to have forgotten about her, yet she continues to act as though she were still not only part of the first family but also a bigger cheerleader for Trump than any of his children. Just one glance at her Instagram account tells a lot about her mindset — and it's rather sad, TBH.