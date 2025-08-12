JD Accidentally Admits He Has No Time To Be A Family Man (Sorry Usha)

Usha Vance looks like she's getting tired of SLOTUS life, and based on what JD Vance just said about balancing family time and VP duties, we can see why. Not only does JD's seemingly strained relationship with Usha have divorce rumors piling up, but from the sound of it, he's not spending too much time with their three kids, either. That's definitely not going to be good for his family man image.

JD was the special guest on the first episode of "The Katie Miller Podcast" on August 11. On the episode, the titular host asked JD about his time as a senator versus his role as vice president and which schedule gave him more time for dad duties. "... We've been able to make it work in both ways," JD claimed, per Instagram. He explained, "With the senate schedule, it's ... more predictable ... but you have no control. In the White House, unless the president needs me to do something, I have complete control over my schedule, but ... there's a lot more going on." Then, he said he had some advice that might help fellow dads. "I try to take a couple of hours every day and make them as sacred as possible," he said. Still, according to him, "Sometimes you have to cancel even the sacred time." So, basically, the advice JD would give other dads is to try to spend a few hours with your kids per day — unless something comes up.