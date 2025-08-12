JD Accidentally Admits He Has No Time To Be A Family Man (Sorry Usha)
Usha Vance looks like she's getting tired of SLOTUS life, and based on what JD Vance just said about balancing family time and VP duties, we can see why. Not only does JD's seemingly strained relationship with Usha have divorce rumors piling up, but from the sound of it, he's not spending too much time with their three kids, either. That's definitely not going to be good for his family man image.
JD was the special guest on the first episode of "The Katie Miller Podcast" on August 11. On the episode, the titular host asked JD about his time as a senator versus his role as vice president and which schedule gave him more time for dad duties. "... We've been able to make it work in both ways," JD claimed, per Instagram. He explained, "With the senate schedule, it's ... more predictable ... but you have no control. In the White House, unless the president needs me to do something, I have complete control over my schedule, but ... there's a lot more going on." Then, he said he had some advice that might help fellow dads. "I try to take a couple of hours every day and make them as sacred as possible," he said. Still, according to him, "Sometimes you have to cancel even the sacred time." So, basically, the advice JD would give other dads is to try to spend a few hours with your kids per day — unless something comes up.
JD Vance's comments are unsurprising
JD Vance's explanation proves that balancing fatherhood and the vice president role isn't easy. When he does make sure to spend time with his kids, JD said, "Sometimes that means I'm on the phone until 3 a.m." Knowing JD and his opinions on having kids, none of this is particularly shocking. We all remember when he called Democrats "a bunch of childless cat ladies" (via NPR). And, during his first address after taking on the role of VP, he said, "I want more babies in the United States of America. I want more happy children in our country and I want beautiful young men and women who are eager to welcome them into the world and eager to raise them," per Cleveland.com. He's echoed this notion again and again, but of course, he isn't nearly as interested in supporting policy that would make parenthood easier. So, the fact that JD seemingly lets work take priority over fatherhood seems to align with his values.
In a Fox News interview back in May, Usha Vance gave a seemingly tragic update on family life, saying, "While I certainly miss working, I am grateful that I have the time to ensure that our home life is as normal and stable as possible." This certainly implies that giving the kids normalcy isn't on the top of JD's to-do list. And, he has now somewhat confirmed this.