Ivanka Trump's Reported Return To The White House Is Trashier Than We Expected

It's no secret that Ivanka Trump has been distancing herself from her dad since he left the White House the first time around. Ivanka made an exit from the political world, instead choosing to lean into the influencer lifestyle. So, if she's making a return to the White House, surely it must be for a good reason, right? Apparently not. In fact, it's for a really, really weird reason, instead. Once a Trump, always a Trump, we suppose.

Donald Trump is certainly no stranger to making grandiose promises that don't come to fruition. So, when he said that he would be hosting a UFC fight at the White House, most people surely assumed that this would never actually happen. Well, apparently it is, in fact, happening. UFC CEO Dana White appeared on "CBS Mornings" and revealed that plans are actually in place. "It is definitely going to happen," he said, noting, "... I'm flying out there at the end of this month. I'm going to sit down and walk [Donald] through all the plans and the renderings and we're going to start deciding what he wants and doesn't want."

And there is one thing that Donald is reportedly already sure he wants to be a big part of this event: Ivanka. And, according to White, she is apparently on board with the idea.