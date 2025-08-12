Ivanka Trump's Reported Return To The White House Is Trashier Than We Expected
It's no secret that Ivanka Trump has been distancing herself from her dad since he left the White House the first time around. Ivanka made an exit from the political world, instead choosing to lean into the influencer lifestyle. So, if she's making a return to the White House, surely it must be for a good reason, right? Apparently not. In fact, it's for a really, really weird reason, instead. Once a Trump, always a Trump, we suppose.
Donald Trump is certainly no stranger to making grandiose promises that don't come to fruition. So, when he said that he would be hosting a UFC fight at the White House, most people surely assumed that this would never actually happen. Well, apparently it is, in fact, happening. UFC CEO Dana White appeared on "CBS Mornings" and revealed that plans are actually in place. "It is definitely going to happen," he said, noting, "... I'm flying out there at the end of this month. I'm going to sit down and walk [Donald] through all the plans and the renderings and we're going to start deciding what he wants and doesn't want."
And there is one thing that Donald is reportedly already sure he wants to be a big part of this event: Ivanka. And, according to White, she is apparently on board with the idea.
Involving Ivanka was apparently an important part of planning for Donald
The White House UFC fight will reportedly take place on July 4, 2026, to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States. And, for some reason that surely only Donald Trump fully understands, Ivanka Trump is a vital part of it. Dana White explained, "When [Donald] called me and asked me to do it, he said, 'I want Ivanka in the middle of this.'" From Ivanka's repeated absences from her dad's hush money trial to her choice to ditch Donald's 2024 presidential campaign, it's safe to assume that she has gotten used to turning down her dad's requests for her to attend different events. Yet, apparently, she's signed on for this one. White said, "Ivanka reached out to me and her and I started talking about the possibilities, where it would be, and I put together all the renderings."
Amidst mostly silence when it comes to her dad, Ivanka did share photos with him on Instagram back in June 2025, when the pair attended UFC 316 together. So, maybe UFC fights are something Donald and Ivanka have bonded over. Perhaps Donald thinks this is one easy way to get her back into the fold. Whatever the reason, time will tell if this will actually be the thing that gets Ivanka back to the White House.