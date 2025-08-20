Why JD Vance Was Secretly Hospitalized Before Being Sworn In As Trump's VP

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

JD Vance is nearly unrecognizable when you look at him before his rise to stardom. Side-by-side pics reminded us of how much he's changed since his military days. Additionally, Vance's stunning weight loss transformation showed how far he'd come in his fitness journey. However, before the Ohio native officially accepted his role as vice president, he had to improve another aspect of his health. Vance was hospitalized for sinus surgery on January 3, 2025, at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. It was already a busy day for Vance, since he was at Capitol Hill for a Senate swearing-in ceremony not too long prior to the procedure on the same day.

However, he likely managed to get some rest, as the operation — known as endoscopic sinus surgery — usually takes two hours to complete. But despite the initial secrecy surrounding Vance's hospital visit, spokesperson William Martin assured that the "Hillbilly Elegy" author's condition wasn't anything major. According to the Cleveland Clinic, patients typically turn to the procedure when medicine isn't effective against sinus issues like infection, blockage, nasal congestion, or other symptoms. Martin was confident that Vance would be able to return to his duties the day after the operation. The surgery had no bearing on Vance's nomination for vice president.