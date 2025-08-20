Old Clip Of Donald & Melania Trump From The Apprentice Had Stormy Daniels On Everyone's Lips

There are plenty of folks who wish Donald Trump had just stuck to reality television and real estate instead of venturing into politics. Alas, that is not the world we live in, but the president can't escape his past, and since Donald's second term commenced, some of his fans have begun reminiscing about the old days when he was the host of "The Apprentice." One such fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a clip from the show where the businessman arrives home to meet longtime wife Melania Trump and their then baby son, Barron Trump, back in 2006. While some users basked in the nostalgia of revisiting the classic reality show, others pointed out that the footage was likely shot around the same time that Donald was allegedly having an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

An old school clip of Trump and Melania from "The Apprentice" where Trump arrives, kisses Melania, and greets Baby Barron ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PHedy8oRnN — Digital Gal (@DigitalGal_X) February 17, 2025

Daniels has claimed that their dalliance occurred in 2006, mere months after Melania gave birth to Barron. The divisive politician doesn't have the best track record when it comes to fidelity, and the adult film star also claimed that she was paid off to keep quiet about their encounter. Netizens quickly put the pieces together when they spotted the resurfaced "Apprentice" clip. "He [Donald] was coming back from 'seeing' Stormy," one user quipped. "Was that before or after the affair with Stormy?" another pondered. The president has vehemently denied ever having an affair, but naturally that hasn't kept rumors at bay.