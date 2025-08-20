Old Clip Of Donald & Melania Trump From The Apprentice Had Stormy Daniels On Everyone's Lips
There are plenty of folks who wish Donald Trump had just stuck to reality television and real estate instead of venturing into politics. Alas, that is not the world we live in, but the president can't escape his past, and since Donald's second term commenced, some of his fans have begun reminiscing about the old days when he was the host of "The Apprentice." One such fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a clip from the show where the businessman arrives home to meet longtime wife Melania Trump and their then baby son, Barron Trump, back in 2006. While some users basked in the nostalgia of revisiting the classic reality show, others pointed out that the footage was likely shot around the same time that Donald was allegedly having an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.
An old school clip of Trump and Melania from "The Apprentice" where Trump arrives, kisses Melania, and greets Baby Barron ❤️
— Digital Gal (@DigitalGal_X) February 17, 2025
Daniels has claimed that their dalliance occurred in 2006, mere months after Melania gave birth to Barron. The divisive politician doesn't have the best track record when it comes to fidelity, and the adult film star also claimed that she was paid off to keep quiet about their encounter. Netizens quickly put the pieces together when they spotted the resurfaced "Apprentice" clip. "He [Donald] was coming back from 'seeing' Stormy," one user quipped. "Was that before or after the affair with Stormy?" another pondered. The president has vehemently denied ever having an affair, but naturally that hasn't kept rumors at bay.
Daniels claimed Trump was having marital troubles back in 2006
Donald Trump's drama with Stormy Daniels is far from over. After all, the outspoken adult film star has given people plenty to chew on since her alleged dalliance with the president became public fodder. In her court testimony, Daniels disclosed that Donald told her he and Melania Trump weren't even sharing a bed at the time. She also recalled how the president-to-be thought she looked like Ivanka Trump. "You remind me of my daughter because she is smart and blonde and beautiful," Donald allegedly told her (via Courthouse News Service). Likewise, Daniels had some bold marriage advice for Melania after the hush money trial, publicly urging the first lady to call it quits with the divisive politician.
After the old clip of "The Apprentice" resurfaced on X, some netizens speculated about Melania's state of mind during that particular episode, with some even admitting to being shocked that she was still married to Donald after the whole Daniels drama. Others pointed out that Melania appeared "bitter and angry" in the clip. And indeed, sources dished to People in 2023 that the former model was hugely unimpressed with her husband when the sordid affair became public.
"She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned," an insider confirmed, notably adding, "She doesn't sympathize with Donald's plight." They also alleged that the Trumps were living separate lives and only keeping up appearances at social events. Melania has repeatedly snubbed Donald's PDA efforts, which hasn't exactly helped divorce rumors, and she's spent very little time in the White House since his second term commenced. It's probably safe to say romance isn't exactly blossoming between the two.