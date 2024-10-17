Trump's Drama With Stormy Daniels Is Reportedly Far From Over (& We're Getting Deja Vu)

It appears that the October Surprise for the 2024 presidential election has finally arrived. In exclusive documents given to Rachel Maddow and the team at MSNBC, it seems as if presidential candidate Donald Trump is once again trying to silence Stormy Daniels. All the way back in 2016, it was reported that Trump paid Daniels $130,000 to prevent her from coming forward about their alleged affair. For his part, Trump has consistently denied having any sexual encounters with Daniels. However, he is leaving a decent trail of money in the wake of this claim.

Advertisement

The Trump team is already trying to toss water on this fire by claiming the documents were inappropriately obtained. According to MSNBC, Steven Cheung suggests this new information was acquired as "part of an illegal, foreign hacking attack against President Trump." Although, so far there is no proof of that. In fact, it seems Stormy Daniels' lawyer actually provided the documents to Rachel Maddow directly.

Furthermore, what's interesting about this new instance of attempting to pay Daniels hush money is that doing so is what got Trump convicted of 34 felony counts in 2024. Why he's trying this strategy again is anyone's guess, but let's break down what exactly is going on this time around.