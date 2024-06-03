Stormy Daniels Has Bold Marriage Advice For Melania Trump After Hush Money Trial
Stormy Daniels isn't holding back while revealing what she thinks Melania Trump should do in the wake of her husband Donald Trump's hush-money trial guilty verdict. Daniels gave very bold marriage advice to the former first lady while speaking to the Mirror, revealing in no uncertain terms that she thinks the Trumps' marriage should come to an end. "I don't know what their agreement may or may not be, but Melania needs to leave him. Not because of what he did with me or other women but because he is a convicted felon," she said.
Though Melania hasn't shared publicly if she has any plans to divorce Donald (despite plenty of rumors their marriage has been on rocky ground for a while), he's admitted that the whole ordeal has been difficult for his wife. "She's fine, but I think it's very hard for her," Donald said during a "Fox & Friends" interview that aired on June 2. A source spoke to People about Melania's state of mind, claiming: "She has been angry about this whole thing for a long time. This [New York jury's] decision is another layer of poison for her." The insider also had an interesting take on the way Melania and Donald live their lives, noting, "She has carved out a life that does not include [Donald] all of the time, she is able to deal with it."
Stormy Daniels has a theory on why Melania Trump didn't support Donald Trump at trial
Not only did Stormy Daniels urge Melania Trump to leave her husband following the hush money trial, she also shared her thoughts on why Melania never attended the trial to support him. The former president's older daughter, Ivanka Trump, was also absent. Daniels told the Mirror: "I would not want to expose my children to that dangerous environment. And Melania and Ivanka are both parents, they're mothers who have younger children, and that would be my reason."
People's insider also suggested Melania may have been trying to protect herself and her son, 18-year-old Barron Trump (the only other Trump child who never appeared at the trial), amid the very intense media scrutiny. "Melania believes this is a political assassination, but she knows exactly who she married and for this reason has chosen to stay away from media attention to protect herself and her son," they explained, amid rumors that Melania's absence hurt Donald.
As for what Melania really thinks of Daniels? Though she doesn't appear to have spoken publicly about her, Melania's former aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, has given an insight into the ex-first lady's thoughts on the adult movie star. Wolkoff claimed on X, formerly known as Twitter, in April that Melania called her three days after Daniels' now famous 2018 "60 Minutes" appearance, in which Daniels discussed her relationship with Donald Trump. "You think Melania ever mentioned Donald? Nope! Melania wanted me to know that, 'Annie Leibovitz was photographing the 'Porn-Hoooker' {Stormy} for Vogue.' That's Melania," she claimed.