Stormy Daniels Has Bold Marriage Advice For Melania Trump After Hush Money Trial

Stormy Daniels isn't holding back while revealing what she thinks Melania Trump should do in the wake of her husband Donald Trump's hush-money trial guilty verdict. Daniels gave very bold marriage advice to the former first lady while speaking to the Mirror, revealing in no uncertain terms that she thinks the Trumps' marriage should come to an end. "I don't know what their agreement may or may not be, but Melania needs to leave him. Not because of what he did with me or other women but because he is a convicted felon," she said.

Advertisement

Though Melania hasn't shared publicly if she has any plans to divorce Donald (despite plenty of rumors their marriage has been on rocky ground for a while), he's admitted that the whole ordeal has been difficult for his wife. "She's fine, but I think it's very hard for her," Donald said during a "Fox & Friends" interview that aired on June 2. A source spoke to People about Melania's state of mind, claiming: "She has been angry about this whole thing for a long time. This [New York jury's] decision is another layer of poison for her." The insider also had an interesting take on the way Melania and Donald live their lives, noting, "She has carved out a life that does not include [Donald] all of the time, she is able to deal with it."

Advertisement