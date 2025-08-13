Ron Howard Confirms JD Vance's Fragile Ego Crumples At The Slightest Criticism (Just Like Trump)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before JD Vance became the Vice President of the United States, many people knew him for his writing. His book, "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis," came out in 2016, and it was turned into a Ron Howard-directed film four years later. Howard has been outspoken about his dislike for Donald Trump, and he has also shared his feelings about Vance after directing the movie about his life.

Vance going full MAGA brought up complicated feelings for Howard, who once called Trump "a self-serving, dishonest, morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn't care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US," per X. Now, the director is opening up about working with Vance. It's clear that the vice president and president have more in common than questionable priorities and controversial world views; they also share similarly weak egos.

In an interview with Vulture, Howard was asked about Vance's reported surprise when the film didn't get positive reviews. "He was frustrated by that," Howard said, noting that Vance "felt that, just as reviews had kind of turned on the book, his involvement was in some way tainting or coloring the critical response, and he resented it." It also seems that Vance's bruised ego may have turned into more than just resentment. It might have also altered his politics, shaping the person he has become.