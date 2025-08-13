Trump's Ego Takes The Wheel During Kennedy Center Honoree Announcement (Surprise, Surprise)
President Donald Trump has once again seized the spotlight in a bewildering way, this time by using the announcement of Kennedy Center Honorees to boost his own ego. On August 13, 2025, Trump took to a podium to announce what were essentially his own personal picks for the Kennedy Center Honors. However, similar to when Trump let his ego take over at a commencement speech at the University of Alabama, he once again couldn't contain himself while mentioning one specific name on the list.
Trump: And one of the biggest names on the Hollywood walk of fame. The only one that is a bigger name on the Hollywood walk of fame is a guy named Donald Trump. I'm on the Hollywood walk of fame, too, if you can believe that one. pic.twitter.com/0dSCA5uAkr
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 13, 2025
As seen in a post on X, formerly Twitter, when Trump announces that actor Sylvester Stallone will be receiving honors, the president began to ramble about stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In the same breath where he called Stallone "one of the biggest names" to grace the sidewalk, Trump continued, "The only one that is a bigger name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a guy named Donald Trump." The president seemed very pleased with himself for having a piece of real estate on the fabled sidewalk, but he wasn't done working the crowd just yet.
Similar to how Trump's ego has called for multiple presidential portraits to be commissioned, it seems he needs to make multiple appearances for the Kennedy Center Honors. So it came as little surprise when Trump made an announcement that he would be hosting the event, which suggests his takeover of the Kennedy Center was about putting himself in the spotlight.
Donald Trump is going to host the Kennedy Center Honors
After announcing that musicians George Strait, KISS, and Gloria Gaynor would be joining actors Michael Crawford and Sylvester Stallone as honorees, President Donald Trump immediately dragged attention back on himself. As seen in a video posted on X, Trump then went on to admit that after being badgered by his staff, he has unwillingly accepted the role of hosting the Kennedy Center Honors. His version of events differs from an audio recording The New York Times acquired where Trump could be heard stating that he was interested in hosting the event, which suggests his anecdote about being bullied into it by Susie Wiles might not be the gospel truth.
While Trump's choice to host the December event is sure to boost his ego, and the ratings for the often low-turnout viewership, it also points to a separate feud he's been stoking during his second term — his desire to overhaul late night television. Trump's appearance as host for the Kennedy Center Honors will be a first for any president, and will be a chance for Trump's ego to rail against late night TV by taking over a primetime slot for a night. Although, considering hosting involves handing out awards to other people, it will most likely also be a great way to view Trump's jealous demands for praise and attention unfold in real time.