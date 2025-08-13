Trump's Ego Takes The Wheel During Kennedy Center Honoree Announcement (Surprise, Surprise)

President Donald Trump has once again seized the spotlight in a bewildering way, this time by using the announcement of Kennedy Center Honorees to boost his own ego. On August 13, 2025, Trump took to a podium to announce what were essentially his own personal picks for the Kennedy Center Honors. However, similar to when Trump let his ego take over at a commencement speech at the University of Alabama, he once again couldn't contain himself while mentioning one specific name on the list.

Trump: And one of the biggest names on the Hollywood walk of fame. The only one that is a bigger name on the Hollywood walk of fame is a guy named Donald Trump. I'm on the Hollywood walk of fame, too, if you can believe that one. pic.twitter.com/0dSCA5uAkr — Acyn (@Acyn) August 13, 2025

As seen in a post on X, formerly Twitter, when Trump announces that actor Sylvester Stallone will be receiving honors, the president began to ramble about stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In the same breath where he called Stallone "one of the biggest names" to grace the sidewalk, Trump continued, "The only one that is a bigger name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a guy named Donald Trump." The president seemed very pleased with himself for having a piece of real estate on the fabled sidewalk, but he wasn't done working the crowd just yet.

Similar to how Trump's ego has called for multiple presidential portraits to be commissioned, it seems he needs to make multiple appearances for the Kennedy Center Honors. So it came as little surprise when Trump made an announcement that he would be hosting the event, which suggests his takeover of the Kennedy Center was about putting himself in the spotlight.