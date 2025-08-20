Signs Leonardo DiCaprio & Vittoria Ceretti's Age-Gap Relationship Won't Last

Leonardo DiCaprio, who has always been the center of shady rumors, has been in a relationship with model Vittoria Ceretti since 2023. Some pop culture fans have noted that this is unusual for a few reasons — for one, Ceretti is 27 years old as of August 2025, and DiCaprio is 50 years old. DiCaprio has been in other scandalous age-gap relationships, but he and Ceretti have a 24-year age gap, the largest in DiCaprio's history. Not only is such an age gap eyebrow-raising in general, there's a rumor that DiCaprio's relationships always end around the time his partner turns 25. This could be a sign that the A-lister's relationship with Ceretti will not last.

Additionally, Ceretti has expressed some discomfort about being the girlfriend of the "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" star. During an interview with Vogue France (via RadarOnline), Ceretti admitted that she does not enjoy the feeling of being second to DiCaprio in the press: "As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying." Ceretti continued, adding that she doesn't feel like this society allows people to fall in love freely, and that people always want to put others in a box when it comes to relationships. "Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex," the model stated. "So, it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want because of the labels people need to stick on you."