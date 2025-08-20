Signs Leonardo DiCaprio & Vittoria Ceretti's Age-Gap Relationship Won't Last
Leonardo DiCaprio, who has always been the center of shady rumors, has been in a relationship with model Vittoria Ceretti since 2023. Some pop culture fans have noted that this is unusual for a few reasons — for one, Ceretti is 27 years old as of August 2025, and DiCaprio is 50 years old. DiCaprio has been in other scandalous age-gap relationships, but he and Ceretti have a 24-year age gap, the largest in DiCaprio's history. Not only is such an age gap eyebrow-raising in general, there's a rumor that DiCaprio's relationships always end around the time his partner turns 25. This could be a sign that the A-lister's relationship with Ceretti will not last.
Additionally, Ceretti has expressed some discomfort about being the girlfriend of the "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" star. During an interview with Vogue France (via RadarOnline), Ceretti admitted that she does not enjoy the feeling of being second to DiCaprio in the press: "As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying." Ceretti continued, adding that she doesn't feel like this society allows people to fall in love freely, and that people always want to put others in a box when it comes to relationships. "Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex," the model stated. "So, it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want because of the labels people need to stick on you."
What sources close to DiCaprio and Ceretti are saying about their relationship
Vittoria Ceretti's comments to Vogue France could suggest that she and Leonardo DiCaprio are having issues in their relationship. Sources have revealed that DiCaprio is concerned about this age-gap relationship going south and is currently trying to turn things around.
According to RadarOnline, an anonymous insider discussed the statements Ceretti made to Vogue France, and how it made the public turn their heads. "It's had people wondering if she's got a foot out the door," the source stated. They then said that DiCaprio would not be able to handle being broken up with, as he is usually the one to end things during his high-profile, failed relationships, so the actor is doing all he can to convince Ceretti to stay with him. "Obviously, her words influenced Leo," the source said. "He has never been dumped in his entire life, and he's not about to let it happen now."
The "Blood Diamond" actor doesn't usually stay in relationships very long, typically just a few years, so DiCaprio's track record also suggests he and Ceretti won't last. On another note, in October 2024, a source for InTouch Weekly claimed Ceretti was hoping to become "Mrs. DiCaprio" one day. However, in January 2025, an insider told Page Six DiCaprio was content with their relationship but never planned on getting married to anyone, adding, "Leo doesn't feel the need to tie the knot to make things official in his eyes." Only time will tell if Ceretti and DiCaprio's relationship will run its course.