Who Was Cheryl Hines Married To Before RFK Jr.? What We Know About Her Exes
Despite being married only twice, Cheryl Hines claimed that she had three husbands while speaking to Closer Weekly back in 2018. The actor joked that Larry David was her first husband because they played spouses in hit show "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Then, she clarified that her first marriage offscreen was to Paul Young. During a 2008 chat with Ability magazine, Hines confirmed that her path initially crossed with Paul's when they were both on the board of directors for legendary improv comedy troupe The Groundlings. The happy couple's nuptials took place in 2002 and they went on to welcome their one and only child, daughter Catherine Rose Young, in 2004.
In a 2010 chat with OK! magazine, the "Suburgatory" star shared the secret behind their long-standing marriage: "My husband and I balance each other out." Hines explained that while she wasn't afraid to make decisions and plans on a whim, her partner preferred to mull things over before coming to a conclusion. Moreover, the actor felt that she was the creative one in their relationship while Paul was the analytical one.
Hines further confessed that their busy lives had left them no choice but to schedule some alone time because it was impossible to get it in spontaneously. The couple was likely having more issues than she let on too because they parted ways just a few months later, in July. In a statement shared with E! News at the time, the comedian's rep noted, "They will remain extremely close friends and will raise their daughter together." According to insider reports, their romance simply lost its spark over time. With hindsight, though, Hines stumbled upon another reason why it didn't work out.
Cheryl Hines and Paul Young seemingly share a friendly relationship nowadays
While appearing on the "In Depth With Graham Bensinger" podcast, in 2024, Cheryl Hines acknowledged that she wasn't entirely prepared for marriage when she walked down the aisle with Paul Young. "I was really surprised at the responsibility that comes with marriage," the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" alum admitted. "You're suddenly responsible for other people, and maybe because I was single for so long, I never felt like that." However, their split may have been more complicated than she let on.
In 2014, a Radar Online source perpetuated the rumor that Hines had cheated on her ex-husband with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In 2014, RFK Jr. opened up about the story behind his marriage to Hines during an interview with the New York Times. Reflecting on the meeting that started their romantic relationship, the Trump staffer confirmed, "I was separated at the time, and Cheryl was still married." However, RFK Jr. subsequently clarified that Hines had filed for divorce a few months before they'd met.
Ultimately, though, it seems like the comedian's three husbands get along just fine. Hines proudly told Closer Weekly that Larry David, Paul, and RFK Jr. were all sitting front and center at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony to support the actor. In addition to staying in touch for personal reasons, Hines has also forged a professional relationship with Paul, enlisting his help to produce her 2017 TV show, "This Close." And they continue co-parenting their daughter, Catherine Rose Young, who has grown up to be Hines' twin.