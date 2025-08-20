Who Was Cheryl Hines Married To Before RFK Jr.? What We Know About Her Exes

Despite being married only twice, Cheryl Hines claimed that she had three husbands while speaking to Closer Weekly back in 2018. The actor joked that Larry David was her first husband because they played spouses in hit show "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Then, she clarified that her first marriage offscreen was to Paul Young. During a 2008 chat with Ability magazine, Hines confirmed that her path initially crossed with Paul's when they were both on the board of directors for legendary improv comedy troupe The Groundlings. The happy couple's nuptials took place in 2002 and they went on to welcome their one and only child, daughter Catherine Rose Young, in 2004.

In a 2010 chat with OK! magazine, the "Suburgatory" star shared the secret behind their long-standing marriage: "My husband and I balance each other out." Hines explained that while she wasn't afraid to make decisions and plans on a whim, her partner preferred to mull things over before coming to a conclusion. Moreover, the actor felt that she was the creative one in their relationship while Paul was the analytical one.

Hines further confessed that their busy lives had left them no choice but to schedule some alone time because it was impossible to get it in spontaneously. The couple was likely having more issues than she let on too because they parted ways just a few months later, in July. In a statement shared with E! News at the time, the comedian's rep noted, "They will remain extremely close friends and will raise their daughter together." According to insider reports, their romance simply lost its spark over time. With hindsight, though, Hines stumbled upon another reason why it didn't work out.