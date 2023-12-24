Cheryl Hines' Daughter Has Grown Up To Be Her Twin

On March 8, 2004, actor Cheryl Hines welcomed her daughter, Catherine Rose Young, into the world. Hines shares Catherine with her ex-husband, producer Paul Young. And like many other mothers know all too well, becoming a parent took some getting used to for the TV star. As Hines once said on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," "Suddenly, you're responsible for this little baby 24/7. You [used to be able to say]: 'Oh, I'm on my way home. I'm going to stop at my friend's house and say hi.' You don't do that anymore, you can't, and it's sad." That said, the adjustment was worth it.

In a 2010 feature for Redbook, the "A Bad Mom's Christmas" actor sat down with her daughter for an interview. Catherine asked a lot of sweet questions, including whether or not her mom remembers the day her first and only kid was born. Hines replied, "Of course I remember! What I remember most is that it was the happiest day of my life." Catherine also asked the all-important question of whether or not her mom remembers the first time her first and only kid tried chocolate, to which the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actor said, "How could I forget? You couldn't talk yet, so when you ate a piece, you started clapping."

Catherine is now all grown up, and she and her mom remain close, even joining together for an exciting business venture. Meet Cheryl Hines' daughter, a young woman who is beautiful, intelligent, and eager to use her platform to make a difference.