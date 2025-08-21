The Glaring Signs Justin Trudeau Is Loving Bachelor Life (Sorry, Sophie Grégoire)

Justin Trudeau rocking out to Katy Perry told us all we needed to know about the romance rumors, although most folks already put two and two together after the pop star and former PM were spotted having dinner together in July 2025. Sources dished to Us Weekly at the time that the unlikely pair were testing the waters to see whether they were a love match. "It was casual," an insider confirmed. "They had been in touch for the last month and have a few mutuals in the music industry." They reiterated that Perry isn't looking for anything serious at the moment since she, too, is just out of a long-term relationship. Whether the "E.T." hitmaker continues to resist Trudeau's charms remains to be seen, though.

According to People's sources, the two share "a lot in common" but are trying to figure out their respective lives — Perry split from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, in July 2025, and her rumored new beau is still adjusting to life as a civilian. Justin Trudeau's ex-wife wasted no time moving on from their divorce either. Rumor has it that Sophie Grégoire was in a relationship with a plastic surgeon before she and her husband of almost 20 years even publicly announced their breakup.

Grégoire has taken some shady digs at Trudeau since their divorce but she hasn't spilled any tea about him in interviews or even in her book, "Closer Together." As the author clarified to "The Current," "We are still bound by respect and love, and we have each other's backs and minds and hearts. Sometimes it gets messy, like, you know, in all family life. And it should be, because it kind of makes us appreciate the better times," (via CBC).