Meghan Markle's Sloppy As Ever Mistake Is Royally Grossing People Out
As an aspiring lifestyle expert, we would expect Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, to know all the best tips and tricks for making plates of food look particularly appetizing. Yet in a recent promo for her lifestyle brand As Ever, eagle-eyed fans spotted a mistake we can't imagine any decent lifestyle aficionado making. And the fact that she didn't notice this definitely isn't a good sign for her new choice of career path.
As Ever has faced some hiccups since its rollout earlier this year. Its latest hiccup came in the form of a video posted to the brand's Instagram Story. The clip shows a seemingly carefully laid out plate of cookies, featuring one that says "as" and one that says "ever." After swirling a tea bag around in a teacup, a hand reaches over and grabs the "as" cookie before dipping it in the tea, taking it offscreen and returning it to the plate with a bite taken out of it. What the aesthetic the video was aiming for was clear — capturing the feeling of a perfectly imperfect moment enjoying a wholesome snack outside. Yet, one detail from the video has been getting a lot of attention online, and it's something Meghan and the As Ever team almost surely didn't notice before posting. The plate of cookies doesn't look nearly as appetizing as they surely hoped since there is a bug crawling around on it.
This video freaked people out in more ways than one
In defense of Meghan Markle and the folks in charge of social media at As Ever, the interloping insect in question was definitely small and easy to miss. That didn't, however, stop netizens from noticing it and sharing it with the world. "There's literally a BUG crawling around on the plate! Meghan is so unhygienic," one X user wrote. Another noted, "Take a close look at the biscuit with the fake flowers on it. A very small BUG comes out of the flowers on to the plate! Honestly WTF!" "A bug crawling on Meghan Markle's cookie. Lol," added yet another user.
Perhaps the bug acts as proof that this breezy outdoor snack was actually consumed outdoors. Yet, there was another element of the video that folks found nauseating and this one definitely wasn't an accident. "And why would you take a bite out of a cookie and then put the cookie back on the plate?" one X user commented with a nauseated emoji. Another added, "Gross then put the eaten cookie back. Yea. No thanks." Meghan's Netflix cooking show definitely rubbed people the wrong way, and now, a simple food-related social media post has folks feeling totally grossed out. This all seems like plenty of proof that making cooking content isn't the right area of focus for Meghan. So, perhaps Martha Stewart's icy jab at her was right; maybe she's just not cut out for the lifestyle space.