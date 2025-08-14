Meghan Markle's Sloppy As Ever Mistake Is Royally Grossing People Out

As an aspiring lifestyle expert, we would expect Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, to know all the best tips and tricks for making plates of food look particularly appetizing. Yet in a recent promo for her lifestyle brand As Ever, eagle-eyed fans spotted a mistake we can't imagine any decent lifestyle aficionado making. And the fact that she didn't notice this definitely isn't a good sign for her new choice of career path.

As Ever has faced some hiccups since its rollout earlier this year. Its latest hiccup came in the form of a video posted to the brand's Instagram Story. The clip shows a seemingly carefully laid out plate of cookies, featuring one that says "as" and one that says "ever." After swirling a tea bag around in a teacup, a hand reaches over and grabs the "as" cookie before dipping it in the tea, taking it offscreen and returning it to the plate with a bite taken out of it. What the aesthetic the video was aiming for was clear — capturing the feeling of a perfectly imperfect moment enjoying a wholesome snack outside. Yet, one detail from the video has been getting a lot of attention online, and it's something Meghan and the As Ever team almost surely didn't notice before posting. The plate of cookies doesn't look nearly as appetizing as they surely hoped since there is a bug crawling around on it.