Throwback Photo Of Trump And His Kids Is Sadder Than You Realize
It's no secret that Donald Trump isn't exactly winning any father of the year awards and has a complicated relationship with most of his kids. While he's enabled his children to live insanely lavish lives, his definition of fatherhood was giving his wives oodles of money for their kids' wants and needs and letting them do the bulk of the raising. Ivana Trump said on "The Ray D'Arcy Show" that her ex "never changed a diaper" and instead "was always on the telephone making the business." His second wife Marla Maples made a similar admission in 2016, telling People that Donald was "a good provider with education and such" but "wasn't able to be there with day-to-day skills as a parent." This trend continued with Donald's youngest, Barron Trump, though Melania Trump apparently didn't mind that much.
An Instagram photo shared by Eric in 2023 highlighted the fact that Donald didn't spend much time with his kids during their childhood. The snap showed the billionaire and a much younger Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. However, some details in the image suggest it could be Photoshopped, such as the white line on the top of Donald Jr.'s head that doesn't look like hair and the way the three kids' features and hair look a bit clearer and more saturated than their dad's. Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric looked like they were edited into a picture of their dad to make it seem like they posed together for a photo.
Trump saw no issue with his choice to be a provider instead of a present dad
Eric Trump shared the same photo on X in 2014. However, this version looked like a scan of a physical photograph or magazine. So, either Eric posted an altered image or shared a real photo for the second time, but both options have the same heartbreaking implications: he doesn't have many childhood pictures with his dad. It's also telling of how few memories Donald's kids have with him that Eric uploaded the same PR-esque image instead of posting a different and more casual childhood photo with his father.
Family #throwbackthursday w/@realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump & @DonaldJTrumpJr. #TBT. #throwback. pic.twitter.com/zUPLzFL1c9
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 27, 2014
However, this probably isn't news to fans, as the Trump children have been open about what Donald is like as a dad. In 2006, Eric admitted his older brother was more of a dad to him than their actual father. "In a way, [Donald Jr.] raised me," Eric told The New York Times (via People). "My father, I love and I appreciate, but he always worked 24 hours a day." However, Donald himself apparently did not think this was an issue. Speaking to New York Magazine in 2004, he said his "children really like me — love me — a lot" despite his hands-off approach to parenting. "I know friends who leave their business so they can spend more time with their children, and I say, 'Gimme a break!' My children could not love me more if I spent 15 times more time with them," said Donald.