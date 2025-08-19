Throwback Photo Of Trump And His Kids Is Sadder Than You Realize

It's no secret that Donald Trump isn't exactly winning any father of the year awards and has a complicated relationship with most of his kids. While he's enabled his children to live insanely lavish lives, his definition of fatherhood was giving his wives oodles of money for their kids' wants and needs and letting them do the bulk of the raising. Ivana Trump said on "The Ray D'Arcy Show" that her ex "never changed a diaper" and instead "was always on the telephone making the business." His second wife Marla Maples made a similar admission in 2016, telling People that Donald was "a good provider with education and such" but "wasn't able to be there with day-to-day skills as a parent." This trend continued with Donald's youngest, Barron Trump, though Melania Trump apparently didn't mind that much.

An Instagram photo shared by Eric in 2023 highlighted the fact that Donald didn't spend much time with his kids during their childhood. The snap showed the billionaire and a much younger Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. However, some details in the image suggest it could be Photoshopped, such as the white line on the top of Donald Jr.'s head that doesn't look like hair and the way the three kids' features and hair look a bit clearer and more saturated than their dad's. Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric looked like they were edited into a picture of their dad to make it seem like they posed together for a photo.