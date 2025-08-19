Kate Beckinsale Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors

Botox isn't the only injection Kate Beckinsale is speculated to be using. Photos of the "Underworld" star have incited concern from fans who believe she is using Ozempic. In a since-deleted Instagram post in May 2024, one user gave Beckinsale their two cents about her weight. "Sorry to say this Kate, but you do look a bit thin," they wrote (via Page Six). "You always striked a great balance ... But when your cheekbones start to show, the balance is lost." Beckinsale wasted no time correcting the commenter. In her reply, she laid bare the grief she was experiencing after losing both her stepfather and "soulmate cat." She added that she had also been in the hospital recovering from a tear in her esophagus. "That's what I am prepared to disclose that has contributed to some weight loss," she wrote. "What you think of my appearance and how I should look, independently of any circumstances in my life and my family's, is not important."

In July 2025, the "Serendipity" actor tragically lost her mother, actor Judy Loe, following a long battle with cancer. Beckinsale credited her mom for wanting to maintain a natural visage and refusing to succumb to the pressures of celebrity plastic surgery. "My mum's voice is in my head, very loud, at all times," she told The Sunday Times in 2021. "My mum wouldn't even get a facial, she is suspicious of anything like that, and looks f***ing radiant and amazing." It sounds like Beckinsale's gorgeous looks can simply be credited to her genes — though she will likely continue fighting those pesky plastic surgery rumors.