Kate Beckinsale Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors
Plastic surgery: the one topic every celebrity despises and seemingly can't get away from. Unfortunately for Kate Beckinsale, she is just one of the many stars who can't escape the plastic surgery rumor mill. Thanks to Beckinsale's stunning transformation over the years, she has been dogged by speculation that she has gone under the knife. But in 2024, she had finally had enough. The actor took to Instagram to air her grievances about the online vitriol and "insidious bullying" she gets for her appearance.
"Every time I post anything... I am accused of having had unrecognisable surgery/using Botox using fillers/being obsessed with looking younger, and it's really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person," she wrote in a since-deleted May 2024 Instagram post (via E! News). Beckinsale asserted that she has never undergone cosmetic alterations, despite being constantly accused. She even admitted to using the expertise of a plastic surgeon to validate her natural features. Beckinsale says she actually relishes the aging process, especially after losing her father, actor Richard Beckinsale, at such a young age. She finds the topic of her alleged age-reversal measures "deeply ironic" because "my all-consuming terror was that I never thought I'd even see the end of my 20s."
Kate Beckinsale claps back at an Instagram user commenting on her weight
Botox isn't the only injection Kate Beckinsale is speculated to be using. Photos of the "Underworld" star have incited concern from fans who believe she is using Ozempic. In a since-deleted Instagram post in May 2024, one user gave Beckinsale their two cents about her weight. "Sorry to say this Kate, but you do look a bit thin," they wrote (via Page Six). "You always striked a great balance ... But when your cheekbones start to show, the balance is lost." Beckinsale wasted no time correcting the commenter. In her reply, she laid bare the grief she was experiencing after losing both her stepfather and "soulmate cat." She added that she had also been in the hospital recovering from a tear in her esophagus. "That's what I am prepared to disclose that has contributed to some weight loss," she wrote. "What you think of my appearance and how I should look, independently of any circumstances in my life and my family's, is not important."
In July 2025, the "Serendipity" actor tragically lost her mother, actor Judy Loe, following a long battle with cancer. Beckinsale credited her mom for wanting to maintain a natural visage and refusing to succumb to the pressures of celebrity plastic surgery. "My mum's voice is in my head, very loud, at all times," she told The Sunday Times in 2021. "My mum wouldn't even get a facial, she is suspicious of anything like that, and looks f***ing radiant and amazing." It sounds like Beckinsale's gorgeous looks can simply be credited to her genes — though she will likely continue fighting those pesky plastic surgery rumors.