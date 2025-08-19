Where Does Karoline Leavitt Live? Her Life In Washington DC Is Reportedly Beyond Lavish
Karoline Leavitt may be burning out as President Donald Trump's mouthpiece, but at least she has a comfortable place to which she can retreat at the end of the day. Make that very comfortable. Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, live a wildly lavish life, thanks to his real-estate empire and her vital work as White House press secretary. Their home base is their beachfront property in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, but they also own a Washington, D.C., home that's a considerably easier morning commute for Leavitt. Her precise neighborhood hasn't been made public, but if she's living in the city as opposed to a Maryland or Virginia suburb, she'd almost certainly be in one of the exclusive areas of Northwest D.C., such as the historic Kalorama section where Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner livedduring her father's first administration. The U.S. Mirror reports that the home is a "Craftsman colonial" style "which blends classic architecture with modern style." Among the many drool-able features of the five-bedroom spread are a gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, a library with an office area, a private deck, and a pool (a must for those humid Washington summers).
A photo Leavitt recently shared to her Instagram Stories shows one of the bedrooms transformed into a nursery for her son, Nicholas "Niko" Riccio. The room has a simple pale blue and white theme with hardwood floors, a crib, large dresser, and a comfy chair for those late-night feedings. Another photo, from Valentine's Day 2025, showed her and Niko in their kitchen. Visible in the background was a living area with two sofas which appeared to be leather, a flat-screen TV above the fireplace, and French doors leading to either a porch or the deck.
Karoline Leavitt can treat her toddler to pricey pasta
As opposed to Vice President JD Vance, who's admitted he doesn't spend enough time with his family, Karoline Leavitt makes a point of cherishing the moments she has with son Niko, who turned a year old in July 2025. Thankfully, Leavitt has the money and the opportunity to do just that. Despite her boss's claims that Washington, D.C., is too dangerous for the average citizen, Leavitt seems quite comfortable getting around. Her Instagram feed shows her visiting points of interest such as the National Zoo, where little Niko got a look at the elephants, and dining out at exclusive eateries. On one such occasion, she and Niko frequented Filomena, a popular upscale Italian restaurant. The toddler enjoyed a plate of rigatoni which cost nearly $45.
Leavitt actually has the best of both worlds in her new city. When she's not addressing the media at the White House, she can soak in the spa tub or sit on the terrace of her luxurious house (which likely cost a few million) before heading out for a day of shopping in Georgetown. At the same time, Leavitt can take advantage of some of the nation's finest museums without spending a dime; the 17 Smithsonian Institution museums — including the National Museum of American History and the National Air & Space Museum — are free of charge. On the job, she travels the world for free on the élite Air Force One; in her first few months, she accompanied the president to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Scotland. The press secretary may be getting tired of the pace of her work, but she's surely not fed up with the perks.