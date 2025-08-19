Where Does Karoline Leavitt Live? Her Life In Washington DC Is Reportedly Beyond Lavish

Karoline Leavitt may be burning out as President Donald Trump's mouthpiece, but at least she has a comfortable place to which she can retreat at the end of the day. Make that very comfortable. Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, live a wildly lavish life, thanks to his real-estate empire and her vital work as White House press secretary. Their home base is their beachfront property in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, but they also own a Washington, D.C., home that's a considerably easier morning commute for Leavitt. Her precise neighborhood hasn't been made public, but if she's living in the city as opposed to a Maryland or Virginia suburb, she'd almost certainly be in one of the exclusive areas of Northwest D.C., such as the historic Kalorama section where Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner livedduring her father's first administration. The U.S. Mirror reports that the home is a "Craftsman colonial" style "which blends classic architecture with modern style." Among the many drool-able features of the five-bedroom spread are a gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, a library with an office area, a private deck, and a pool (a must for those humid Washington summers).

A photo Leavitt recently shared to her Instagram Stories shows one of the bedrooms transformed into a nursery for her son, Nicholas "Niko" Riccio. The room has a simple pale blue and white theme with hardwood floors, a crib, large dresser, and a comfy chair for those late-night feedings. Another photo, from Valentine's Day 2025, showed her and Niko in their kitchen. Visible in the background was a living area with two sofas which appeared to be leather, a flat-screen TV above the fireplace, and French doors leading to either a porch or the deck.