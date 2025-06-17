Karoline Leavitt And Her Husband Live A Wildly Lavish Life
Karoline Leavitt was just 27 years old when she stepped into the role of White House press secretary under the Trump administration. Not only has she made history, becoming the youngest person to hold her position, but achieving such a goal so young has set Leavitt up for a very comfortable life. She has proven herself a dutiful employee to Donald Trump, defending the president in press briefings on the daily. "Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator," Trump said when he selected her for the position in November 2024 (via NBC News). That's why he pays her the big bucks — like, six-figure big.
In addition to her own career success, Leavitt is married to Nicholas Riccio, a New Hampshire real estate developer raking in millions from entrepreneurial ventures he began roughly 30 years ago (before his wife was even born). Which means, not only was their baby son Niko born with a silver spoon, but Leavitt and her husband are evidently getting to reap the benefits of their affluence with multiple luxury homes, expensive wardrobes, and the eye-watering rock that sits on the press secretary's ring finger. It's safe to say these two are leading a lavish life of which most people could only dream.
Karoline Leavitt's hefty salary
As the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt is promised quite a substantial salary for her role in the executive office. According to Celebrity Net Worth, it is estimated that Leavitt receives an annual $180,000. This figure lines up with a July 2024 White House payroll document, which reports former President Joe Biden's press secretary and Leavitt's predecessor, Karine Jean-Pierre, earning a $180,000 salary.
Leavitt has certainly earned her paycheck, and her stripes, as a senior White House official. The political pundit was heavily pregnant in the midst of the chaos around Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Three days after giving birth to her son in July 2024, Leavitt watched the GOP candidate survive an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally on live television. "I looked at my husband and said, 'Looks like I'm going back to work,'" she told The Conservateur. Indeed, four days after becoming a mother, she was back in the spotlight.
Her husband Nicholas Riccio's jaw-dropping net worth
While Karoline Leavitt's career timeline and salary are impressive, they pale in comparison to her husband Nicholas Riccio's success story. His lucrative career was the fairytale ending to the harrowing details of Riccio's upbringing. The real estate tycoon grew up in poverty and lost both of his parents to cancer, per the Sunday Herald. By 18, he was homeless and couch-hopping. Riccio's business, Riccio Enterprises, LLC, eventually took off in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. His real estate empire now consists of properties across the Granite State and all the way down in West Virginia, per Realtor.com.
Riccio's Hampton Beach M Street locations are vacation rentals advertised on Nautical Beach Properties. Beach-front vacation homes can be rented for upwards of $500 a night, as of this writing. Riccio Enterprises, LLC has become a multimillion-dollar business, according to Realtor.com. Riccio's net worth is reportedly estimated at around $6 million. In 2005, he told the Herald that his wealth had allowed him to pursue his dreams of owning a sports team. Whether he has followed through with that dream is unclear, but it's certainly a business venture only a multimillionaire can achieve.
Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio's luxury homes
Considering Nicholas Riccio's keen eye for real estate, it's no surprise that he and Karoline Leavitt live in a stunning home. The New Hampshire natives live in a craftsman colonial in Washington D.C., according to The Mirror. Their home, reportedly built in 2003, boasts tall ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchen appliances, a spacious main bedroom with an en suite bathroom, and an outdoor pool, among other impressive features. The family's large bay windows — that appear to be in the kitchen — were featured in one of Leavitt's Instagram posts with her son.
Leavitt and Riccio reportedly also own a home in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, where Riccio owns properties, per The Portsmouth Herald. The area is characterized by it's coveted beachside atmosphere and is advertised as a top-tier vacation spot. Their Hampton Beach house is located on a two-acre lot, per The Mirror — something you seldom see in a beach town.
It's unclear if they have any other homes, though it's evident that the couple spends a lot of time traveling. Leavitt has posted on Instagram from Napa Valley and Lake Tahoe to Nantucket and Palm Beach (probably a spot her boss recommended).
Karoline Leavitt has an expensive wardrobe
If you're not convinced of Karoline Leavitt's affluence, her wildly expensive outfits offer a glimpse into her lavish life. Though some of her outfits look straight off the SHEIN homepage, many are actually designer level. One Leavitt mirror selfie featured a small, cream-colored shoulder bag from the luxury brand Louis Vuitton, which retails at $4,800 (via X). She is clearly not sifting through the Goodwill racks for a rare Y2K top on the weekends, like the rest of Generation Z.
Indeed, her taste in the finer things doesn't end at Louis Vuitton. She has a few designer staple in her rotation, including a watch from Italian fashion house Gucci, which goes for $1,580, per Business Insider. In her first press briefing (pictured above), Leavitt even sported a pair of Jimmy Choo black, crystal-embellished "Bing 65" mules, which are priced at $1,095 on the Jimmy Choo website. And those are just the accessories; many of Leavitt's pant suits and dresses are priced in the hundreds of dollars range, like her pearl-beaded blazer from Self Portrait ($670) and matching skirt ($380), which she wore in a press briefing and showed off on Instagram.
Karoline Leavitt's engagement ring is blinding, not to mention pricey
The crème de la crème is the boulder of an engagement ring that sits on Karoline Leavitt's finger. Mike Fried, the CEO of The Diamond Pro, previously told The List about the eye-watering price tag of Leavitt's engagement ring, estimating that the 3-carat diamond ring is valued at $90,000. That figure is just for the engagement ring alone; Fried estimated the cost of her diamond wedding band at around $10,000. That astonishing price probably didn't even make a dent in Nicholas Riccio's savings account.
Leavitt shared the moment Riccio got down on one knee on her Instagram on Christmas Day 2023. "The best Christmas of my life," she wrote in the caption. "I get to marry the man of my dreams. I feel SO overwhelmingly BLESSED. Thank you God." The White House press secretary included a close-up photo of the flashy piece of jewelry, as well as her surprised reaction when Riccio displayed the ring, which he did on a beach in New Hampshire.
Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt potentially spent a fortune on their wedding
Like their engagement, Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio spared no expense when it came to their lavish nuptials. In March 2025, Leavitt posted a carousel of photos from her wedding day on Instagram. "Finally found some time to post a few of my favorite pictures from one of my favorite days!" she captioned the post. She made sure to tag all of the people who helped put the wedding together, including the luxury location, Wentworth By The Sea Country Club in Rye, New Hampshire. According to their website, the wedding venue is a historic golf course for most days out of the year, but it's beautiful scenery makes for a perfect matrimonial destination.
It's pricing is certainly not budget-friendly. The starting price for the reception is $6,500, with the ceremony priced at $5,000, while bar services are $50 per guest, according to The Knot. However, the online wedding marketplace noted that couples looking to host their wedding at the venue can rack up a bill close to $65,000, which doesn't account for any fees, taxes, or service gratuity. So, while Leavitt and Riccio's wedding expenses are unknown, it's safe to assume they weren't pinching pennies.