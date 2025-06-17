Karoline Leavitt And Her Husband Live A Wildly Lavish Life

Karoline Leavitt was just 27 years old when she stepped into the role of White House press secretary under the Trump administration. Not only has she made history, becoming the youngest person to hold her position, but achieving such a goal so young has set Leavitt up for a very comfortable life. She has proven herself a dutiful employee to Donald Trump, defending the president in press briefings on the daily. "Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator," Trump said when he selected her for the position in November 2024 (via NBC News). That's why he pays her the big bucks — like, six-figure big.

In addition to her own career success, Leavitt is married to Nicholas Riccio, a New Hampshire real estate developer raking in millions from entrepreneurial ventures he began roughly 30 years ago (before his wife was even born). Which means, not only was their baby son Niko born with a silver spoon, but Leavitt and her husband are evidently getting to reap the benefits of their affluence with multiple luxury homes, expensive wardrobes, and the eye-watering rock that sits on the press secretary's ring finger. It's safe to say these two are leading a lavish life of which most people could only dream.