Signs Pam Bondi Is Over White House Life As Much As Karoline Leavitt

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has been dropping hints that she's had enough of Trump world. However, she's not the only person in president Donald Trump's orbit who's been showing signs of burnout. It might be getting harder for Pam Bondi to hide how tired she is of being on his team as well. Bondi's long-standing friendship with Trump paid off in a big way by helping her become the U.S. attorney general, but she's also worked incredibly hard to obtain her position in Trump's cabinet. She's been practicing law since the 1990s and entered the world of politics when she served as Florida's attorney general between 2011 and 2019.

Given her extensive career, Bondi has always seemed to have the stamina required to go the distance in politics. However, based on her performance in a White House press briefing in August 2025, working with Trump could be pushing Bondi's stamina beyond its limits. During the meeting, Bondi took the stage to discuss her and Trump's plans to combat crime in Washington, D.C. However, her voice went hoarse a couple of times during the speech. Moreover, the Florida University graduate seemed to momentarily lose her train of thought before naming U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche as one of the many officials who'd help the Trump administration reduce Washington, D.C. crime. For someone as used to public speaking as Bondi is, her demeanor was flustered enough during the press conference to make us wonder just how long her role in the White House might actually last.