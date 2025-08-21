Signs Pam Bondi Is Over White House Life As Much As Karoline Leavitt
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has been dropping hints that she's had enough of Trump world. However, she's not the only person in president Donald Trump's orbit who's been showing signs of burnout. It might be getting harder for Pam Bondi to hide how tired she is of being on his team as well. Bondi's long-standing friendship with Trump paid off in a big way by helping her become the U.S. attorney general, but she's also worked incredibly hard to obtain her position in Trump's cabinet. She's been practicing law since the 1990s and entered the world of politics when she served as Florida's attorney general between 2011 and 2019.
Given her extensive career, Bondi has always seemed to have the stamina required to go the distance in politics. However, based on her performance in a White House press briefing in August 2025, working with Trump could be pushing Bondi's stamina beyond its limits. During the meeting, Bondi took the stage to discuss her and Trump's plans to combat crime in Washington, D.C. However, her voice went hoarse a couple of times during the speech. Moreover, the Florida University graduate seemed to momentarily lose her train of thought before naming U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche as one of the many officials who'd help the Trump administration reduce Washington, D.C. crime. For someone as used to public speaking as Bondi is, her demeanor was flustered enough during the press conference to make us wonder just how long her role in the White House might actually last.
🚨 JUST IN: AG Pam Bondi declares "crime in D.C. is ending and ending TODAY," confirming a federal takeover of the Metro Police. "We are going to use every power we have to fight criminals here." #DCCrime #PamBondi #BreakingNews #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/wnkFR0xAod
— @ojembanews (@kaingissa) August 11, 2025
Pam Bondi looked like she had no idea what was going on during Trump's speech
It's been said that Pam Bondi's true role in Trump's cabinet was just to smile for the camera. However, if that truly is the case, she looked so clocked out of her role as U.S. attorney general that she couldn't even do that. Bondi was seen in the background behind president Donald Trump at her press conference as he discussed further plans to make Washington, D.C. safe. However, she looked as though hearing Trump's speech was only draining more of her energy. Her eyes seemed flat and tired, and at times, Bondi had even seemed to space out while on stage. Of course, we can't read the former prosecutor's mind, but her look was completely different from U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's.
Hegseth, who accompanied Bondi and Trump on stage, seemed a bit more alert and focused in comparison. Meanwhile, Bondi's distant expression felt like another clue that she was over her White House life, which would make sense given how tiring we imagine the position is. She's discussed how important it is for her to get at least eight hours of sleep,but since Karoline Leavitt only gets a few hours of shut-eye as the White House press secretary, Bondi might have had to sacrifice her rest to keep up. If that's the case, her body language might be questioning whether her job is worth maintaining at all.