Lauren Sánchez Gave Her Ex A Major Middle Finger With Their Divorce Settlement

The Bezoses' relationship remains a hot topic of conversation, alongside those nasty relationship rumors that have plagued Lauren Sánchez's love life. The former journalist weathered quite the scandal when she and Jeff Bezos' love affair was initially made public in 2019, notably while Sánchez was still married to Patrick Whitesell, who reportedly had no idea his wife was being unfaithful. He was friendly with the tech billionaire too, making the betrayal all the more painful. But, even though Sánchez was the one who cheated, she walked away from the divorce largely unscathed — both emotionally and financially.

Either Whitesell is just a really good guy or Sánchez's lawyers got one over on him during the proceedings, because the former "Extra" host ended her marriage as the owner of the couple's $10 million home on Mercer Island. The sprawling property was ideally located for her clandestine relationship with Bezos since he lived only a short drive away. Perhaps Whitesell simply didn't want a house located that close to the Amazon founder's, hence why he gave it up so easily.

Aside from scoring an expensive mansion, Sánchez also got joint custody of the kids. It seems that, despite the fact that she cheated on her hubby, the former Fox News host's divorce from Whitesell was mostly drama-free. Bezos' ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, was arguably much better off after the sordid affair, though. She managed to secure a $38.3 billion stake in her ex-husband's company, instantly landing Scott on the list of the world's richest people. Not too shabby.